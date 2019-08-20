Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Lennox International Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Lennox International had US$1.44b of debt, an increase on US$1.35b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$38.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.40b.

A Look At Lennox International's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Lennox International had liabilities of US$1.08b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.48b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$38.2m in cash and US$718.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.80b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Lennox International shares are worth a total of US$9.96b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Lennox International's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.9 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly Lennox International's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lennox International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Lennox International produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.