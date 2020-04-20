Lennox International Reports First Quarter Results and Updates Outlook

- Impacted by adverse weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reports first-quarter results and updates financial outlook for the year based on current market assumptions

- First-quarter revenue on a GAAP basis down 8%; excluding the impact from prior-year divestitures, adjusted revenue down 4%

- GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.32 compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.87 of insurance benefit related to the tornado

- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $0.56 compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.75 of insurance benefit related to the tornado

- Stock repurchases of $100 million in the first quarter

- For 2020, the company currently assumes a negative 20% impact from COVID-19 on the North America unitary HVAC and refrigeration market

- 2020 adjusted revenue expected to be down 11-17% from the prior year versus previous guidance for 4-8% growth

- Currently estimating 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $7.07 - $8.07 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $7.50 - $8.50

- $115 million of SG&A cost reduction actions taken for the balance of 2020; a pre-tax charge of approximately $10 million expected in the second quarter





DALLAS , April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. All comparisons are to the prior-year period. The company's insurance references relate to the July 2018 tornado damage at a Residential manufacturing facility in Iowa . Adjusted revenue and profit exclude non-core Refrigeration businesses divested in prior periods.

Lennox International reported first-quarter GAAP and adjusted revenue of $724 million . GAAP revenue was down 8%, including 4% of negative impact from divestitures in the prior year. Excluding the impact from divestitures, adjusted revenue was down 4%.

GAAP operating income was $36 million , down from $95 million in the prior-year quarter that included approximately $47 million of insurance benefit. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.32 , compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.87 of insurance benefit.

Total adjusted segment profit was $38 million , compared to $99 million in the prior year quarter that included $40 million of insurance benefit. Total adjusted segment margin was 5.2% compared to 13.1% in the prior-year quarter as reported and 7.8% excluding the insurance benefit. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.56 compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.75 of insurance benefit.

"Weather continued to have an adverse impact on our business in the first quarter with heating degree days down significantly from last year," said Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn . "In addition, we saw an increasing impact on our business in March from the COVID-19 pandemic. Operationally, HVAC is designated as an essential business in North America and Europe . On the demand side, however, we saw contractors stocking up less residential equipment ahead of the spring and summer seasons due to the economic uncertainty, and national account customers in both our Commercial and Refrigeration businesses pushing orders out.

"Residential segment revenue was down 5% in the first quarter. Segment profit was $33 million , down from $87 million on a reported basis in the prior-year quarter that included $40 million of insurance benefit. Segment margin was 7.4% in the quarter, compared to 18.6% as reported or 10.0% excluding the $40 million of insurance benefit in the prior-year quarter.

"In our Commercial business, revenue was up 3% in the first quarter. Segment profit rose 24%, and segment margin expanded 180 basis points to 10.5%. In Refrigeration, adjusted segment revenue was down 11% at constant currency. North America was down mid-single digits. Europe refrigeration and HVAC revenue was down high-teens as the impact from COVID-19 began to hit the already slower European market earlier than in North America . Refrigeration segment margin declined 730 basis points to 0.7%, and segment profit was down 93% to $1 million .

"For 2020, significant challenges lie ahead in uncertain market conditions in which we currently expect a negative 20% impact from the pandemic. We have re-set our financial expectations based on that level of market impact and now expect company revenue to be down 11-17% and adjusted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $7.50 - $8.50 for 2020. Lennox has a focused and seasoned team with experience managing through economic downturns. We have already taken cost reduction actions to realize $115 million in SG&A savings for the balance of the year. We expect cash generation this year to remain strong as working capital requirements shrink and we take action to reduce our capital expenditures. While executing on what is required in current economic conditions, we remain mindful of the future and are confident we will once again strengthen our position in the market as we emerge in the recovery."