Lenny Kravitz says he loved his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's husband Jason Momoa from 'the moment we met.' Here's a timeline of their friendship.

Claudia Willen
lenny kravitz jason momoa
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have formed a close friendship. Taylor Hill / Getty Images;Steve Granitz / Getty Images

  • Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have become close friends and even referred to each other as family in recent years. 

  • Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993 and had a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with her. 

  • Bonet remarried Momoa in 2017 and now shares two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf, with him.

  • Their families have since blended together, and the men have consistently spoken highly of each other. 

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have proven that breakups don't necessarily lead to ill feelings. 

The 56-year-old musician got married to actress Lisa Bonet in 1987 and had a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with her. They eventually divorced in 1993, when Zoë was still young. 

Even though their marriage ended, Kravitz and Bonet remained friends and focused their attention on co-parenting their daughter, who is now a 32-year-old actress. 

Years later, Bonet met Momoa, who had a childhood crush on the "High Fidelity" actress, at a jazz club. They began dating and tied the knot in 2017. Now, the actors share two children: Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.  

And while many people struggle watching their former partners move on, Kravitz said he immediately felt love for the 41-year-old "Game of Thrones" star when he got together with his ex-wife during a 2020 interview with Men's Health.

"We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?" he said. 

Here's a timeline of Kravitz and Momoa's friendship. 

June 2013: Kravitz said that they've created "one big happy family."

jason momoa lenny kravitz lisa bonet zoe kravitz
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoe Kravitz. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

The musician discussed his previous marriage with Bonet and their blended family on an episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Master Class."

Kravitz began by stating that he and Bonet were "incredibly and deeply in love" and in a "magical, magical relationship" before they divorced. 

"She really helped to bring out the best in me and inspired me," he said. 

He also explained that he now views his time with Bonet as a gift since it gave him his daughter, Zoë. 

"We had Zoë, which, I see now, is what it was all about. It was really all about bringing this beautiful child into the planet, and also sharing the love that we had," he said. 

Though they divorced in 1993, Kravitz said that he and Bonet remain "best friends," which is what they were before they got married.

Since Bonet tied the knot with Momoa in 2017, the artist said that he considers them to be "one big happy family."

"When we're all together now — her man, her kids, Zoë, me — we're all together and we're one big happy family," he said, adding, "It's beautiful and it just shows you what can be done."

December 2018: Momoa gifted Kravitz a bone skull ring.

jason momoa lenny kravitz
Jason Momoa is married to Lenny Kravitz's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. Jason Momoa/Instagram

The "Justice League" actor shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Kravitz wearing bone skull rings, explaining that he gifted one to the musician.

"I'm a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring," he wrote.

Momoa, who hosted an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on December 8, 2018, also revealed that Kravitz came to 30 Rock for the occasion. 

"Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j," he continued. 

December 2018: The musician called Momoa his "brother."

lenny kravitz snl
Lenny Kravitz supported Jason Momoa when he hosted "SNL." Lenny Kravitz/Instagram

Kravitz shared a backstage photo from the "SNL" dressing room, further showing that he was there to support Momoa. 

He wrote: "My brother @prideofgypsies is doing his thing right now on @nbcsnl."

February 2019: Kravitz said that he loved Momoa when he started dating Bonet.

lenny kravitz jason momoa
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are close friends. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

The "Fly Away" singer said that he and Bonet are "like brother and sister" during an interview with People

"After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship," he explained.  

Kravitz added that he considers himself and Momoa to be family. 

"I met Jason when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we're all one big family. It's beautiful," he said.

Kravitz hasn't remarried since his divorce from Bonet, but he told the outlet that he's hopeful about finding a partner. 

"I'm at a place now where I've been through so many relationships, and I haven't been good at it all the time, at all. I've had a lot to learn, but I feel like I'm at a place where I'm really ready for that," he said.

Kravitz added, "Things come to you when you're ready, I believe."

July 2019: The musician said that their "blended" family is "beautiful" but admitted that it "takes work."

lenny kravitz zoe kravitz lisa bonet jason momoa
Zoe Kravitz is Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

During an interview with the UK publication The Times, Kravitz touched on the difficulty of becoming friends following a divorce. 

"You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult. But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again," he said. 

Kravitz explained that their families have become "blended."

"I love her husband [Momoa] — he's like a brother to me — and I love the kids," he added. "It's beautiful, but it takes work."

August 2019: Kravitz wished Momoa a happy birthday on Instagram.

lenny kravitz jason momoa
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are close friends. Mike Coppola / Getty Images; Evan Agostini / Getty Images

"Happy birthday brother. Love and respect always. Ohana 'til the end," he captioned the black-and-white photo of the men hugging each other. 

August 2020: A year later, he shared another birthday tribute for Momoa.

lenny kravitz jason momoa
Lenny Kravitz wished Jason Momoa a happy birthday on Instagram. Josh Brasted / Getty Images; RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

"Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love," he wrote

October 2020: Kravitz said he loved Momoa from the moment they met.

lenny kravitz jason momoa
Lenny Kravitz's ex-wife Lisa Bonet is married to Jason Momoa. Rich Fury / Getty Images; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

While their dynamic might not be the norm for everyone, Kravitz said that he immediately took a liking to Momoa. 

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz said during an interview with Men's Health.

He added, "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

And though Momoa and Kravitz have a tight-knit relationship, the rockstar said that it took effort in the beginning. 

"I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he said, adding, "But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

