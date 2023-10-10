Lenoir City Hall closed for construction

Oct. 10—The main entrance to the Lenoir City Hall will be closed for several weeks as new windows are installed on the West Avenue building.

Workers are installing new energy efficient windows to the building to the side of city hall that faces Main Street, said Joshua Harris, Lenoir director of communications.

Residents can enter city hall on the side entrance in the courtyard. Payments can also be dropped off at the side entrance, Harris said.

The window addition is one of a series of remodeling improvements to city hall.

After crews finish installing windows on the side of the building, they will move to the front to continue the work.

Workers will use a lift to access the second and third floors of the building. During the work, the sidewalk in front of city hall will be closed to ensure safety during the project, Harris said.

All visitors to city hall will need to access the building from the side entrance.

Pedestrians need to cross to the north side of West Avenue and cross back at Church Street to avoid the construction area in front of city hall.

Residents can also pay city bills online or through automatic bank drafts after signing up online.