Lenoir man faces felony animal cruelty charges

A man in Lenoir is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after tips from the public led to his arrest, investigators say.

According to Caldwell County officials, 20-year-old Benjamin Lee Minton had been punching and kicking two dogs on separate occasions.

Animal Care Enforcement says one of the dogs belonged to Minton and is now at the shelter in Lenoir.

Minton was arrested Thursday and given a $35,000 secured bond.

