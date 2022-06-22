Lenoir police searching for 32-year-old woman reported missing in March 2021

Lenoir police said Tuesday that they’re searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who was reported missing in 2021.

Family members said they last spoke to April Reid on Feb. 28, 2021 and that she was last seen on a surveillance camera in Hickory two weeks prior. Her family then reported her missing to authorities on March 20, 2021.

Officials said Reid did not have a car and traveled with acquaintances. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and often uses a cane.

Detectives said they have investigated her disappearance and have been unable to find her.

Anyone with information on where Reid may be is asked to call the City of Lenoir Police Department’s Communications Center at 828-757-2100.

Authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to April’s whereabouts. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 828-758-8300.

No other details have been released at this point.

