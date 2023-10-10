Lenoir veteran gifted with new roof

Oct. 10—Owens Corning and Best Choice Roofing teamed up to install a new roof on a Lenoir veterans home on Corpening Place Monday.

Charles Dula Jr., a U.S. Army veteran, was selected to receive the new roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor to veterans who have served the United States and also their families who support their service.

The roof was installed by workers with Best Choice Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Best Choice Roofing donated the labor, which offered Dula a new roof at no cost.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, since its start in 2016, has provided more than 475 veterans with a new roof.