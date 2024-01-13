Lenore Bridge to close for repair work

Jan. 13—The Lenore Bridge will close for about six weeks starting sometime in the coming months to allow for emergency repairs designed to keep the ailing span on life support.

But even after the work is done, the nearly 90-year-old structure that the Idaho Transportation Department has determined is in critical need of replacement will remain vulnerable to permanent closure.

Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens said damage to the wooden planking on its deck and other problems nearly doomed the bridge.

"It didn't pass inspection and they were going to close it because of safety concerns on the deck itself and the superstructure," Havens said.

The county was able to convince the department to leave it open after it pledged to install steel plates over the damaged decking as an interim fix and to replace the planking as soon as possible. The bridge is also under a weight limit that forbids heavy trucks from using it.

County Road and Bridge Director Roy Hill said the county is working with a contractor to replace the planking. The material is being custom milled and the work will start when that process is finished.

During that process the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Hill said the county is aware of the inconveniences that will pose to people who use the bridge that spans the Clearwater River and provides access to U.S. Highway 12.

Those who live on the north side of the river will have to use the narrow River Road to access Cherrylane Bridge about seven miles downstream, or use Sunnyside Bench Road that connects to Orofino 16 miles upstream.

Hill said he knows closure will be a headache for residents.

"If we don't do (the work) the state will make us close the bridge permanently, so six weeks will be painful but not as painful as not having a bridge at all."

Lenore resident Kim Pospychalla said many locals are angry. She said in the event of a wildfire, water trucks can't use the bridge and during the closure school buses and emergency vehicles will have to use long detours.

"That bridge has been in horrible conditions for decades and they haven't made any efforts to replace it," she said.

Residents had believed replacement would happen much sooner. The community was presented with three different designs and locations for a replacement last March following a feasibility study.

"People were under the assumption this bridge was being worked on," she said.

But at a meeting Thursday night they were told it will be several years before they have a new bridge. Hill told the Tribune a feasibility study has been completed and the county is working on a grant application due next month that, if successful, will help pay for design. That money won't be available until 2025 and the design process will take three to five years. Once that is done, the county can seek federal funding for replacement. The new Cherrylane Bridge cost $21 million.

Havens estimated it will take a minimum of six to seven years and more likely 10 years to replace the bridge.

"The county doesn't have $20 million to fix it, so you apply for federal grants."

In the meantime, Hill said because of its poor condition, the bridge will be inspected twice a year. Further problems could again threaten the bridge with closure.

Prior to the start of the six-week closure, Havens said the county will hold another community meeting.

It's not the first time the county has used steel plates as an interim measure to keep the ailing bridge open. In November 2022, the bridge was closed briefly because of broken planks found during an ITD inspection. It opened with the use of steel plates and the planks were replaced last January.

