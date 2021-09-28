Lenovo Champions Collaboration and Science-Based Commitments at Climate Week NYC

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Lenovo

Lenovo has taken the lead in climate action through sponsorship and collaboration with Climate Week New York City, an event led by Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations, and in partnership with the COP26 and the City of New York. The event is a global opportunity for businesses, governments, and organizations to come together to accelerate climate action and assess progress ahead of COP26. As a sponsor of the event, Lenovo has been proud to join the discussion with the intention of strengthening collaboration and underscoring the importance of science-based commitments.

Lenovo’s presence at Climate Week NYC this week comes with the announcement of its highest-ever score on the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and its recently released Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, which highlighted the company’s progress since announcing science-based targets for emissions reduction in 2020. Lenovo also announced a new set of ESG goals, many of which are on a five-year timeline. For example, in addition to its 2030 emissions reduction goals, Lenovo has built in additional environmental goals to source 90% of its global operations’ electricity from renewable sources and remove one million tons of greenhouse gases from its supply chain by FY 2025/26. The new targets also address topics across environmental, social, and governance programs, including goals for increasing Lenovo’s participation in the circular economy, growing representation of women, and U.S. under represented- racial and ethnic groups in Lenovo’s executive ranks, and impacting millions through its global philanthropy efforts.

The need for stronger collaboration across the industry has been top of mind for Lenovo’s ESG leaders, including Laura Quatela, Lenovo’s Chief Legal Officer who oversees Lenovo’s environmental, social, and governance team in addition to Lenovo’s legal teams. In Lenovo’s recent Tech World event, Laura addressed the difficulty of shifting toward greater collaboration in a conversation with Stan Aranow, a Gartner VP and Distinguished Analyst. Lenovo seeks to recycle 800 million pounds (363 million kilograms) of end-of-life products by FY2025/26, a goal that can only be accomplished with the advent of a circular economy infrastructure that Lenovo, as a global technology leader, is hoping to help build.

You can watch Laura in a CEO Roundtable on Climate Week NYC’s Facebook Live channel, in addition to reading about the urgent need for leadership and collaboration from Lenovo’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, John Cerretani. Lenovo was also proud to feature Director of Global Environmental Affairs and Sustainability, Mary Jacques, in a 5-minute speed interview with Climate Group. For more from Lenovo on ESG, be sure to watch the recent segments at the company’s annual technology innovation event, Lenovo Tech World, on the Path to Net Zero, Inclusive Technology, and circular economy, as well as ongoing stories on Lenovo StoryHub.

