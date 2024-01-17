This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $250 to $120

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Lenovo

Whether it’s for school or work, having a laptop computer is crucial in today’s society. Laptops come in all sorts of budgets: from the basic laptop computer for a couple hundred dollars to more sophisticated models for a couple thousand dollars or more. If you are in the market for a basic laptop, then check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Perfect for students, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great 14-inch laptop that will fit all your basic computer needs.

Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $120. With an original price tag of $250, you get to save $130, bringing down the price to a mere $120. If you ask us, that is a pretty good deal. Read on to find out more about the Lenovo IdeaPad 1.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 doesn’t have any fancy specs, and the processor it comes with, an Intel Celeron N4020, is entry-level. Even so, it can handle most productivity tasks you throw at it, and it’s perfectly fine for use when it comes to browsing the web or watching content. That said, it only has 4GB of RAM, so Windows 11 will be running in S-Mode, which cuts out some functionality but is not enough to impact anything work- or productivity-related, so you’ll be fine on that front. More importantly, the 14-inch screen runs a 1366 x 768 resolution and has a webcam at the top, which is important for those who need to get on online meetings regularly.

As for storage, you get 128GB, which should be more than enough for most folks, especially if you stream your content or use cloud services, but you can always grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. As for the overall build, it’s pretty sturdy and well-made, so you shouldn’t worry about sticking it in a bag and carrying it around. The battery life is also reasonably good and will last you about eight hours, depending on what you’re doing, which is a solid amount for a laptop at this price.

All in all, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a versatile and budget-friendly laptop that’s worth grabbing, especially with the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $120. On the other hand, you may want something with a bit more power, in which case, there are some other great laptop deals you can take advantage of.

