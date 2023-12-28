Get this Lenovo all-in-one PC while it’s discounted from $1,739 to $549

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a All-in-One PC.

If you’re planning to purchase from desktop computer deals, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one PC for an affordable $549, following a $1,190 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $1,739. The 68% discount isn’t going to last forever though, so you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible if you’re interested in making this computer your next machine.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one PC

As an all-in-one-computer, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a will give you an entire desktop computer setup in one package. Instead of a separate CPU and monitor, this all-in-one PC combines them in one device with a 23.8-inch Full HD screen. This eliminates most of the necessary cables, reducing clutter on your desk and giving you extra space for your other computer accessories and personal items. Every purchase of the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one PC comes with a USB mouse and a traditional keyboard, but if you replace them with wireless counterparts, the only cable that you’ll be dealing with is the computer’s power cord.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one PC will be able to keep up with your daily activities as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to be as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers, but it will be more than enough for tasks such as doing online research, catching up on social media, and watching streaming shows. You have plenty of space for your files on its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

