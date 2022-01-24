Lenovo Recognized With Prestigious 'A' Score for Global Water Stewardship

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Lenovo

January 24, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Lenovo has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling water security.

Lenovo participates in CDP’s water security, climate change, and supplier engagement surveys. In addition to the recent recognition for water security, Lenovo also scored an A- in CDP’s climate change survey.

Lenovo is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of nearly 12,000 that were scored for CDP surveys. Through significant demonstrable action to protect water resources and prevent climate change, Lenovo is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, over 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 13,000 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

This is the fifth time Lenovo has disclosed its water stewardship to CDP. The company’s most recent self disclosure was strengthened through the implementation of a Water Resiliency Policy to manage and measure the consumption of water throughout the supply chain. In addition to the new internal policy, Lenovo endorsed the UN CEO Water Mandate, an initiative that mobilizes business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship.

As part of Lenovo’s environmental sustainability initiatives, the Company has announced emissions reduction targets for 2030 and was selected to road test the Net Zero Standard for the Science-Based Targets initiative. Read more about Lenovo’s ESG performance in the Company’s latest ESG Report.

“As a global Company, we know that significant change requires a dedicated approach, catalyzed by a unified purpose to provide smarter technology for all. Lenovo’s ESG initiatives focus on supporting a resilient way forward while creating long-term value for our stakeholders and meeting their expectations,” commented John Cerretani, Lenovo’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, water insecurity and deforestation can no longer be ignored, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

