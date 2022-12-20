Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers a larger display and optional 1080p webcam

Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook with improved features over last year's Flex 3i Chromebook, along with a higher price tag. The 16:10 12.2-inch display is an inch larger than before, and it can be used as a laptop, tablet or made to stand in tent-mode for entertainment. It also comes with thinner bezels and looks a fair bit less chunky than the previous model. Performance-wise, it offers the latest N-series Intel processors (the N100 or N200), up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other features include an optional Full HD webcam with a physical shutter and designated mute key, along with faster connectivity via WiFi 6E. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, an optional backlit keyboard, tuned speakers and a drop-hinge feature that lifts the keyboard for a more ergonomic typing experience. It's shipping in May 2023 starting at $350, a fair chunk more than the $190 price on the current Flex 3i.

If it's an Android tablet you're after, Lenovo also took the wraps off the Tab M9 ahead CES 2023. It's essentially designed as an entertainment unit, with a 9-inch "Netflix HD-supported" 1,920 x 1,200 display, Dolby Atmos spatial audio support and dual stereo speakers. If you're more into books, it also offers an immersive reading mode that simulates the color of real book pages, lets you soften the tone for your eyes, and choose from various ambient background sounds.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor, Android 12 OS, up to 128GB of storage, 13 hours of battery life, face unlocking and WiFi 5 connectivity. It arrives in Q2 2023 for $140, though it'll cost more with the optional folio case shown above.