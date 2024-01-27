Lenox Hotel in Boston evacuated after transformer explosion in back of building

A transformer explosion at the Lenox Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts has led to the evacuation of guests and staff.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a report of a transformer exploding in the hotel around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The department shared on social media that the transformer explosion happened in the back end of the building. They also say the explosion caused a buildup of smoke inside the hotel.

Transformer explosion caused elevated levels of carbon monoxide in hotel

The spread of smoke throughout the hotel elevated the levels of carbon monoxide inside, the fire department stated.

Multiple fans were brought in the hotel to clear out the carbon monoxide. Firefighters have now confirmed that the carbon monoxide levels have since dropped.

No injuries were reported.

The Boston Fire Department is working to determine the initial cause of the fire.

