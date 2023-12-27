Through the lens: El Paso Times best visual moments that captured 2023

From Biden's visit, Juarez migrant detention center fire and mass shooter sentencing among big moments, here is 2023 in photos.

El Paso Times photographers head to the field every day to capture our unique world in the Borderland. They use their skills to freeze special moments from our community's most compelling stories.

Sometimes they capture sorrow, heartbreak and disappointment. They also capture new beginnings, determination, and success. Some of these moments fade in time, other moments, however, find a place in El Paso's long, colorful history.

Many of these images tell the story of El Paso's spirit, challenges and values as a diverse community in a seemingly cold, black-and-white world.

This month-by-month collection of top photos — only a few of the thousands of photos captured by our visual journalists from locations near and far — shows that 2023 might stand out for its big moments in politics, justice against racism, farewells, stardom and cultural preservation.

January

After months of calls to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden spent several hours learning about the work of CBP agents and officers and reviewing conditions created by mass migration. El Paso also said goodbye to longtime police chief Greg Allen.

President Joe Biden walks along the border wall with Customs and Border Protection agents during his visit to El Paso, Texas on Jan. 8, 2022. The president visited the border city prior to heading to the North American Summit in Mexico City.

Rosanne Allen, the widow of El Paso police chief Greg Allen, let goes of a dove at Allen's funeral ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery East El Paso on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Relatives of prisoners and employees at the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez break into tears awaiting information about loved ones after an escape Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023.. Ten guards and four prisoners died and 24 prisoners escaped.

February

El Pasoans received a scare from a fatal shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall. El Paso police responded quickly and determined the mall shooting was not a mass shooting. The location is near the site of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting.

Shoppers that were inside Cielo Vista mall during the shooting are reunited with family members at Burges High School in East El Paso on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Opening ceremonies take place at the Tuff Hedeman Tour bull riding competition in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023.

Runners take off for the 2023 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023, at San Elizario High School, heading to the El Paso County Coliseum.

March

After 50 years, Castner Range becomes a national monument. Across the border, 40 migrants died trapped inside a burning Juárez detention center.

Women and girls marched to the middle of the Paso del Norte International Bridge for the 8M march on International Women's Day Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Juarez.

Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, unveil a sign for Castner Range National Monument at its celebration at the Andress High School Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Viangly Infante Padrón cries leaning on an ambulance as her husband is attended to by medics after a fire broke out at a Mexican facility center in Juarez on Monday, March 27, 2023.

April

Basketball is filled with lots of stars. Only a few can say they changed the game forever. Willie Cager, a member of the Texas Western's 1966 NCAA championship team, was one of those players. His team was the first with an all-black starting lineup to win the championship.

Nevil Shed hugs Kenya, Kareem and Kendeea Cager after he speaks about their father, his best friend Willie Cager, a Texas Western’s 1966 NCAA Championship team member, at a memorial celebration of his life on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center.

Catholics and other Christians make a pilgrimage to the summit of Mount Cristo Rey to pray in observance of Good Friday, Friday, April 7, 2023.

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. plays with the El Paso Chihuahuas during his rehab assignment as he gets ready to return to Major League Baseball on April 11, 2023.

May

Razor wire, political rhetoric and thousands of migrants put the spotlight on the U.S. mass migration crisis. The Miners also welcomed Keitha Adams home again as the UTEP women's basketball coach.

A migrant pleads with a Texas National Guard to let his family pass the concertina wire on the embankment of the Rio Grande to join hundreds of other migrants who surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection 40 minutes before Title 42 was set to expire. The migrants were refused access to U.S. territory.

Head UTEP women's basketball coach Keitha Adams returns for 2nd stint as coach in 2023. Adams holds a basketball for a portrait on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Foster & Stevens Basketball Complex on campus.

Partners Felipe and Ricardo had not seen each other for a year when they met in the middle of the Rio Grande to hug and get engaged, during the 10th Hugs Not Walls event at the borders of Texas, New Mexico, and Chihuahua. Luis Torres/ special for El Paso Times.

June

Fear at the border led to the death of Daniel Piedra Garcia, an Uber driver shot by a passenger who allegedly feared she was being taken into Mexico.

Katelyn Scott competes in barrel racing at the Starr Western Wears Rodeo, which returned to El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, June 16, 2023. The rodeo featured various events, including live music, giveaways and specialty acts.

At center, Ana Piedra, the wife of Daniel Piedra Garcia, is comforted by family and friends during a vigil for her husband who was fatally shot on US 54 while driving for Uber on June 16, 2023. The vigil was held at Memorial Park.

El Pasoans dance their way through Downtown, celebrating the 18th Annual El Paso Sun City Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

July

A mass shooter received 90 life sentences for killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in 2019 at an El Paso Walmart store. The white supremacist targeted Hispanics shopping on a Saturday morning.

Paul Jamrowski, the father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, cries as he talks about his loved ones who were killed by the Walmart shooter on Aug. 3, 2019 outside the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, on July 5, 2023.

Attendees enjoy the fireworks show at the City of Socorro's Independence Extravaganza on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Cougar Park in Socorro, Texas.

El Pasoans celebrate lowrider culture at the Higherlevels Carshow and Concert on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Ascarate Park in El Paso.

August

Families of Walmart mass shooting victims keep their memories alive. Mexican-American and Mexican artists enjoyed success on the big screen and the concert stage.

At far right, Pat Benavides helps open a cage to release doves during a remembrance held by Border Network for Human Rights on Aug. 3, 2023, for the fourth anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting that took place inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Peso Pluma performs at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3, 2023, to a sold-out crowd.

The Scarab suit worn by Xolo Maridueña, as Jaime Reyes, is in town and on display through Aug. 28 at the Cinemark Tinseltown Las Palmas XD, at 11855 Gateway West Blvd.

September

Bowie High School is recognized with a Texas Historical Marker.

Bowie High School alums gather by the school's Texas Historical Marker. It was unveiled at a celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Guillen Middle School — Bowie's original location.

The Alamo Drafthouse Big Show theater was dedicated to El Paso and Juárez native Saul “Cassandro” Armendariz before an advanced screening of “Cassandro,” a biopic on his life and career for his friends and family at the Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

The Bowie marching band director Roberto Campos III joins the Bowie and Jefferson band playing the fight song for Daniel Esparza’s family during halftime of a football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Sun Bowl. Esparza was the drum major of the Bowie band. He passed on Sunday.

October

The abandoned Ruben Salazar apartments are further damaged by fire. The housing complex is slated for redevelopment, and two suspects were arrested on a charge of arson.

A building in the abandoned Ruben Salazar housing complex located on 311 South Eucalyptus street caught on fire on Oct. 1, 2023. The complex is currently undergoing a $93 million renovation by the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.

NMSU celebrates their 28-7 win against UTEP at the 100th Battle of I-10 rivalry game on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Sun Bowl.

Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a ten-year-old Syrian child, is serenaded a day after her birthday at her first stop in El Paso at Armijo Park in Segundo Barrio on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

November

A Mass is held in honor of a record 149 migrants who died in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which includes El Paso, parts of West Texas and all of New Mexico. The number does not include the 40 migrants killed in the Juárez detention center fire.

UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel at a game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Lighting Ceremony kicks off WinterFest 2023 Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Migrants carrying flags get ready for a mass given by the catholic clergy of Las Cruces, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua in the middle of the river on Nov. 4, 2023.

December

UTEP volleyball team gave the community something to cheer about by reaching the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Sell-out crowds showed up to support the team.

UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter and UTEP President Heather Wilson present Scotty Walden with a jersey as he was introduced as the new UTEP head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at a press conference at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center on campus.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas announces that Oregon State will be attending the Sun Bowl at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Dec. 3, 2023.

The Miners defeat Clemson in the quarterfinal round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, winning 3 out of 4 sets in front of a sold-out Memorial Gym crowd.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Photos of the year: El Paso Times visual moments that defined 2023