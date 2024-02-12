Lent is almost here. Here's a list of parishes in the Des Moines metro hosting fish fries.

The six weeks of Lent bring with them your annual window to catch a fish fry in the Des Moines area.

This year, Lent spans from Feb. 14 until March 28. During that six-week span, most Catholics avoid eating meat on Fridays. And churches in the area host their annual fish fries — offering a bounty of fried fish for Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

Here's a look at some of the Des Moines-area churches holding fish fries during Lent in 2024.

Sts. John and Paul Catholic Church, Altoona

Sts. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona will host fish fries every Friday during Lent. They will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 each Friday.

Adult plates cost $14. Children ages 6-12 cost $6, but kids 5 years old or younger eat free. Alaskan pollock (baked or fried) headlines the menu, along with baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, bread, macaroni and cheese and cheese pizza. Plenty of drinks like coffee, tea and lemonade are provided, too, along with dessert.

Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 First Ave. S., Altoona, 515-967-3796

Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, Ankeny

Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny will host three fish fries this Lenten season: Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22. Each fish fry will start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. There is no cost, however the church does take free-will offerings.

Hand-battered fried pollock, baked cod, corn, green beans, baked potatoes, dinner rolls, grilled cheese and tater tots are all on the menu. Takeout services will be available as well.

Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E. First St., Ankeny; 515-964-3038

St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ankeny

Ankeny's St. Luke's will host three fish fries during Lent: Feb. 16, March 1 and March 15. Each fish fry runs 4:30-7 p.m. Free-will donations are accepted.

The St. Luke's menu includes baked or fried fish, mac and cheese, homemade potato chips, coleslaw and desserts.

St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1102 NW Weigel Drive, Ankeny: 515-964-1278

All Saints Catholic Church, Des Moines

All Saints will host fish fries each Friday during Lent (except Good Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $11 for adults and $8 for kids ages 5-12. Children under 5 eat free.

Meals are available for takeout or dine-in with live music and include breaded Alaska pollock or grilled cheese sandwiches, choice of potato, mac and cheese, coleslaw, desserts and drinks.

All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines: 515-265-5001

Basilica of St. John, Des Moines

The Basilica of St. John will host fish fries on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The fries run 4:45-6:30 p.m. Costs are $12 for adults, $5 for kids age 4-10 and free for kids under 3. There is a maximum of $50 per family.

The fry, available for dine-in or carryout, includes fried fillets and nuggets, egg rolls, Spanish rice, other side dishes, desserts and drinks. Fried catfish nuggets are also available for kids or for "seconds."

Basilica of St. John, 1915 University Ave., Des Moines: 515-244-3101, ext. 0.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Des Moines

There will be three fish fries at Holy Trinity in Beaverdale this Lent: Feb. 16, March 1 and March 22. Each fish fry is available from 5:30-7 p.m. in the gym.

Holy Trinity's menu includes baked tilapia, baked beer battered cod, mac and cheese, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw and a roll. Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-11. Desserts are available for a free-will donation benefiting the Holy Trinity Youth Group.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave., Des Moines: 515-255-3162

St. Ambrose Cathedral, Des Moines

St. Ambrose Cathedral in De Moines will host Lenten Lunches on Feb. 16 and 23, March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The meals go from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $8. Meals will be fish and chips.

St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High St., Des Moines; 515-288-7411

St. Augustin Catholic Church, Des Moines

St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines plans to host a pair of fish fries this season. Both will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 16 and March 8.

St. Augustin Catholic Church Parish, 545 42nd St.; 515-255-1175

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Des Moines

Des Moines' St. Joseph Catholic Church will host fish fries every Friday from Feb. 16 though March 22 at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Fish will be either baked or hand-breaded and includes macaroni and cheese, green beans and hush puppies. Adult meals cost $9, kids meals are $7, but children under six eat free. Families max out at $40.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd., Des Moines; 515-266-2226

St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, Des Moines

St. Mary's fish fry will be available Feb. 16 and 23 and March 1, 8 and 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $13 for an adult or $25 per couple. Kids ages 5-12 are $7 and those younger than 5 are free.

Meals include baked or fried fish, mac and cheese, choice of potato, green beans, corn, coleslaw and a roll.

St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Drive, Des Moines: 515-276-4042.

St. Theresa Catholic Church, Des Moines

Weekly Friday fish fries are available starting Feb. 16, and excluding Good Friday. Meals are available from 5:30-7 p.m. in the school gym and free-will offerings will be accepted to benefit the school.

The fish fry includes fried or baked fish, fish tacos, cheese pizza, fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese and desserts.

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1230 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines: 515-279-4654

St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee

Waukee's St. Boniface Catholic Church will host fish fries every Friday during Lent from 5-7 p.m. in the parish hall. It's $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-7 and free for those 4 years old and younger. An immediate family group costs $45.

St. Boniface will offer baked and fried fish, shrimp, spaghetti, cheese pizza, breakfast potatoes, coleslaw, vegetables, Jell-O and dessert.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 S. Warrior Lane, Waukee; 515-987-4597

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines

Dine-in and takeout options will be available at Sacred Heart's fish fry dinners. Fish fries will be held each Friday of lent from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Meals cost $14 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4 to 10 and free for those younger than 4. There is a family maximum of $45.

The Sacred Heart menu includes fried or baked cod, fish tacos, baked potatoes, curly fries, cole slaw, mac and cheese, pizza and dinner rolls. Desserts are also available for a free-will offering.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Ave., West Des Moines: 515-225-6414

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, West Des Moines

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines plans to host fish fries every Friday during Lent. Each fish fry starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:15 in the parish hall. It's $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for those younger than 6 years old.

The church's fish fry menu includes fried pollock, baked salmon, cheese pizza, baked potato, french fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw and beverages. Scouts will hold dessert fundraisers.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; 515-223-4577

Know of a fish fry we missed? Send an email to vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com with details to get it added to the list.

