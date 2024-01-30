When is Lent? Details to know about fasting; Ash Wednesday and Easter dates

Christians will find themselves celebrating love and sacrifice on the same day.

Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, this year. The occasion may lead some to question if they can eat chocolate or if they should be fasting on the holiday of love and friendship.

Ash Wednesday is also the start of the Lenten season, a six-week period observed by Christians in preparation for the celebration of Easter. Many Catholic churches will have services and dispositions of ashes throughout the day.

Here is what to know about Ash Wednesday and Lent.

What is Lent?

Lent is celebrated over 46 days. It includes 40 days of fasting and six Sundays, on which fasting is not practiced. It helps prepare Christians for the celebration of Easter. Easter is a joyous day that marks when Jesus Christ was resurrected.

Easter Sunday 2024

Lent culminates with Easter Sunday, which will be observed on March 31, 2024.

The date is different every year and falls on the first Sunday of the first full moon after the vernal equinox, also called the Paschal Full Moon.

Can Christians enjoy chocolate on Ash Wednesday?

Christians can enjoy chocolate on Ash Wednesday.

Can Catholics eat meat on Ash Wednesday?

No. Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday. They also are expected to give up meat on Fridays during Lent.

Catholics also are expected to fast on Ash Wednesday. Fasting means consuming only one full meal a day; two smaller meals that don't add up to a full meal are also allowed.

Children and the elderly are exempt from the fasting requirement on Ash Wednesday and during Lent.

