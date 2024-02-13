It’s Lent. Here’s where to get the best fish sandwiches for lunch in Charlotte

Christians in Charlotte — notably Catholics — who celebrate the period of fasting, abstinence and reflection of Lent that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter will still need to eat. Often that means fish is on the menu. And we’re here to help.

During Lent, many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays. Because fish are cold-blooded and don’t live on land, they’re not considered meat. Furthermore, Lenten meals are also meant to be one of sacrifice. “America: The Jesuit Review” even went so far as to tell Catholics, “Stop eating fancy fish on Fridays during Lent.” Christianity Today also noted: “Lent is not a vibe.”

OK, check. We’re on this.

So here’s something the will foot the bill: the humble fish sandwich. Here’s where to get some of the best fish sandwiches for Ash Wednesday or a Friday fish lunch in Charlotte during Lent, which runs Feb. 14 to March 28 this year.

Location: 2710 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Brooks’ Sandwich House keeps it classic. The fish filet sandwich is made with flounder, and you can purchase a side of coleslaw, fries or onion rings separately.

Cost: $6

Location: 3509 David Cox Rd B, Charlotte, NC 28269

The salmon burger at Bryant Seafood market comes with lettuce, tomato and cheese, paired with a side of fries.

Cost: $15.95

Location: 643 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

At Eddie’s, the fish sandwich comes with whitefish in your choice of grilled, blackened or fried, then topped with lettuce, tomato and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Fries and house-made coleslaw are included.

Cost: $14

Location: The Market at 7th Street, 224 E. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Jimmy Pearls knows seafood. It’s led by Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson — who were jointly nominated for a 2024 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast. The Virginia Tidewater-style restaurant’s Uncle Gene’s Fish Sandwich is made with a daily catch, topped with Jimmy Sauce, hot sauce and field pea slaw.

Cost: $13

Uncle Gene’s Fish Sandwich at Jimmy Pearls.

Location: 510 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117

At Joe Fish Casual Seafood, the Joe’s Haddock Sandwich is crafted with a hand-cut haddock filet (broiled or fried — your choice) with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll. You can add cheese, as well.

Cost: $14.99

Location: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Krustaceans, opened by former Carolina Panthers player Marcus Lucas, specializes in seafood boil. But you can still find a sandwich on the lunch menu. The Shrimp Sandwich & Chips Combo comes with six pieces of fried shrimp on a warm bun with lettuce, tomato and swamp sauce. Fries and a drink are included.

Cost: $11.54

Location: 2400 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Lulu’s Express Fry House — where the menu is loaded with seafood goodies — has a Fish Special Sub with fries, too. You can get it with lettuce, tomato and mayo or Special Sauce.

Cost: $13.95

Location: 1116 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Location: 413 Dalton Ave. Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 8006 Cambridge Commons Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215

Location: 3100 Statesville Avenue Charlotte, NC 28206 (temporarily closed, so check before you go)

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish — a longtime Charlotte favorite — has multiple options for fish sandwiches, including catfish, croaker, flounder, perch and whiting. Each option is served on a toasted bun with seasoned fries.

Cost: $9 for catfish or flounder

Location: 1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

While the fried chicken may tempt you at Original Chicken ‘n Ribs, there is a fish sandwich option among the various seafood choices on the menu. Choose from flounder, perch or whiting on a bun with tartar sauce.

Cost: $8.50

Location: 1600 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Location: 9818 Gilead Road, Suite 101 B, Huntersville, NC 28078

If you’re looking for a fish sandwich outside of the standard restaurant menu options, say no more. Pinky’s Uptown Tuna Melt comes with albacore tuna salad that includes mayo, wasabi and ginger, plus Swiss and American cheese on Texas toast. (For an upcharge, you can also get it as a taco, a wrap on a wheat bun or a gluten-free bun.)

Cost: $10.25

Pinky’s Uptown Tuna Melt.

Location: 3022 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Of course at a place called Po Boys Low Country Seafood, there’s a selection of po boy sandwiches on the menu. You can select fried whiting, swai, perch, flounder, shrimp, soft shell crab or oyster. Each comes with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Po Boys Sauce, mayo or tartar sauce.

Cost: catfish or fried whiting is $10; flounder or shrimp is $11; oyster is $12.

A fish po boy at Po Boys Low Country Seafood Market.

Location: 8512 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Rusty’s, a Charlotte Classic Eats spot known for its sandwiches, has got a take on tuna you won’t find many places. Its Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich comes with Special Sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a whole wheat Kaiser roll.

Cost: $11.99

Location: 129 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Sea Level takes the fish sandwich to a new place. Its lunchtime Flounder Rueben is made with Swiss cheese, a house-made slaw and remoulade sauce. It comes served with your choice of handcut fries or slaw.

Cost: $17

Location: Multiple locations

Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich keeps it simple. The sandwich at the Charlotte-based chain features a wild-caught and sustainable fried Alaskan fish fillet with house-made tartar sauce.

Cost: $6.99

Showmars’ “World Famous Fish Sandwich.”

Location: 11100 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Location: 1315 N. Broome St., Waxhaw, NC 28173

At Stacks, you can have a fish sandwich that takes an unexpected direction. Its Big Island Fish Sandwich is grilled salmon with red onions and guacamole on a Kaiser roll with roasted red pepper mayo.

Cost: $13.95

Location: 3101 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Souuth 21 Drive’s made-to-order Fish-O-Burger comes with two filets of trout and tartar sauce, with coleslaw and a side of fries.

Cost: $9.95

Location: 9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Location: 2729 South Blvd., Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28209

The Waterman Fish Bar’s Friday lunch special is the Fisherman’s Pick, a beer-battered haddock sandwich on a brioche bun with house-made pickles, coleslaw and tartar sauce. On the side comes house-cut fries or coleslaw. Enjoy it on the three-season patio in Lake Norman or on the rooftop in South End.

Cost: $14

The Fisherman’s Pick at The Waterman.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published Feb. 22, 2023.