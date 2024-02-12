Lenten fish fries are a tasty tradition. Here are 9 to check out in the Peoria area in 2024

For most Christians, Lent begins Feb. 14 and culminates with Easter, which this year is March 31. Also beginning are the usual dietary restrictions on Lenten Fridays, when the devout eschew meat and poultry.

The Journal Star is compiling a non-comprehensive list of places that offer fish on Lenten Fridays. The list leans toward temporary, Lent-only events, but businesses that will have fish specials are welcome. Most also offer dine-in and carryout options.

Where to get fish on Fridays during Lent

Holy Family Catholic Church, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dine-in and carryout options are available. Visit https://holy-family-peoria.square.site for menu options and pricing. Kids meals are available.

Kickapoo Sportsman's Club, 11125 U.S. Route 150, Brimfield: 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29. Fish dinners for adults and children. Hot dogs meal will also be available.

Morton Knights of Columbus, 616 W. David St., Morton: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Baked or fried catfish dinners and a pollock buffet. Cost is $16 for adults, $10 for children ages 8-10 and $6 for children ages 7 and under. Child hot dog meals will be available for $5.

Spalding Council Knights of Columbus, 7403 N. Radnor Road, Peoria: 5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Whole catfish and fillets, baked cod and shrimp. Children's menu includes pizza and macaroni and cheese.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 274 Derby St., Pekin: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 1. $14 walleye dinners. Carryouts available.

St. Jude Knights of Columbus, 10811 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16, March 1, March 8, March 15 and March 22. Carryouts available. For more information, visit www.stclementkofc.com.

St. Monica Catholic Church, 303 Campanile Drive, East Peoria: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22. Buffet style, all you can eat. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Child hot dog plates will be available.

St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1000 W. Albany Ave., Peoria: 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 8. $13 for choice of catfish, fried shrimp or walleye dinner. Children's menu includes walleye, pizza and macaroni and cheese. Carryouts available.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6001 N. University St., Peoria: 4-7 p.m. March 8. Catfish or shrimp. Children's menu available.

