Lenten fish fry dinners in metro Detroit: Find 1 near you

Battered, fried fish await at local Lenten fish fries.

The annual dinners will return to area churches as Christians mark Lent, the 40-day holy period before Easter. The dinners are held on Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, when Christians abstain from meat, opting for fish-based meals.

Here's a look at some of the upcoming fish fries across southeast Michigan this Lent:

Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish in Memphis, Michigan: The church will host fish fries on Ash Wednesday Feb. 14, and several Lenten Fridays, Feb. 23, March 8, and March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry-out, with dinners $15 for adults, $14 for seniors age 65 and older, $5 for children ages 5-11 and free for children ages 4 and under. Dinners will include fried or baked cod, shrimp, or a combo, coming with several sides and a-la-carte $5 mac and cheese or $2 per slice pizza. Fish fries will be held at the parish at 79780 Main St. in Memphis.

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Saint Clair Shores: The church will host fish fries on Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m. Dinners will be dine-in or carry-out at 28301 Little Mack Ave. in Saint Clair Shores.

Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Redford: The church will host fish fries each Lenten Friday, from 4-7 p.m. Dinners will be carry-out only, including a two-piece battered cod dinner for $12, orange roughy dinner, shrimp dinner and several sides. Drive-up orders will be in the parking lot of the church's family center. Fish fries will be held with a drive-up at the parish family center parking lot at 17116 Olympia in Redford Township.

Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford: The church will hold a fish fry on Feb. 23 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Dinner will be dine-in and carry-out, with a $12 fish dinner, $10 for seniors age 60 and older and $5 for children age 10 and younger. Children can choose pizza or fish. The fish fry will be at the church at 5481 Dixie Highway in Waterford Township.

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School in Beverly Hills: The church will host a fish fry on March 15 from 4:30-8 p.m. The dinner will be dine-in and carry-out, with a $14 fish dinner. The fish fry will be at the school at 32340 Pierce St. in Beverly Hills.

Our Lady of the Scapular Catholic Church in Wyandotte: The church will hold fish fries on Lenten Fridays from Feb. 16 to March 29 from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Fish fries will include $10 one-piece, $11 two-piece, and $12 three-piece fried cod dinners, a $14 fried shrimp and cod combo dinner, and a $14 eight-piece shrimp dinner. The events will also feature a variety of sides and to-go items and $10 Easter baskets for sale. The fish fry will be at the church at 2609 10th St. in Wyandotte.

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Woods: The church will hold fish fries on Lenten Fridays from Feb. 16 to March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry-out and include a $17 full dinner or $11 small plate, with children ages 4 and under free. Fish fries will be held at the parish at 467 Fairford Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, in the point, a room connected to the church.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grosse Ile: The church will host fish fries sponsored by the Knights of Columbus each Lenten Friday from 4-7 p.m. Dining will be dine-in or carry-out, with five fish dinners ranging from $13.95 to $17.95. The fish fries will be at the church at 21599 Parke Lane in Grosse Ile.

St. Aidan Catholic Church in Livonia: The church will host fish fries on Lenten Fridays from Feb. 16 to March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. Meals include a one-filet baked salmon or cod dinner for $12, a deluxe two-filet baked salmon and/or cod for $18 and a $6 dinner for children age 12 and younger. Fish fries will be at the parish activity center at 17500 Farmington Road in Livonia.

St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren: The church will host fish fries on Ash Wednesday and on Lenten Fridays from 4:30-8 p.m. Dining will be drive-thru and dine-in options, with several meals and sides. Meals include a one-piece fish dinner for $10, a two-piece fish dinner for $13, a three-piece fish dinner for $16 and an eight-piece shrimp dinner for $17. Fish fries will be at St. Anne Catholic Grade School at 3200 Mound Road in Warren.

St. Blase Catholic Church in Sterling Heights: The church will hold fish fries on Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and from 3-7 p.m. on Good Friday. Dinners will be dine-in and carry-out, including online orders with curbside pickup. Meals include cod, tilapia, salmon and vegetarian options, with dinners ranging from $7 to $14. There will also be a dessert table and a variety of a-la-carte items for sale. Fish fries will be held at the parish at 12151 East 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Sterling Heights: Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, the church will have fish fries on Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday, March 29. From 4-7 p.m., community members can get order dine-in or carry-out. Options include a two-piece battered cod dinner for $13, a three-piece battered cod dinner for $15, a six-piece butterfly shrimp dinner for $13, blackened or grilled salmon for $13, and several other dishes and sides. The fish fries will be held at the parish hall at 41233 Ryan Road in Sterling Heights.

St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church in Detroit: The church will host fish fries on Lenten Fridays from Feb. 16 through Good Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meals will be self-service dine-in and carry-out options, with $12 adult dinners and children's dinners. Dinners will be northern Canadian cod, with sides including french fries or mac and cheese, coleslaw, fruit, coffee and cake and beverages for purchase. The fish fries will be held at the parish hall at 4417 Wesson St. in Detroit.

St. Iraneus Catholic Church in Rochester Hills: The church will host fish fries sponsored by the Rochester Knights of Columbus on Lenten Fridays from Feb. 16 to Good Friday March 29 from 5-7 p.m. Meals include baked or fried pollock, with several sides. Dinners are $12 for adults and $6 for children, with proceeds supporting 28 local charities. Fish fries will be held at the Rochester Neighborhood House at 816 Ludlow Ave. in Rochester.

St. Isidore Catholic Church in Macomb: The church will host fish fries sponsored by the Knights of Columbus on Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m. Dinners will be dine-in, drive-thru, or carry-out, with options including a $14 fried or baked cod dinner, a $14 nine-piece fried shrimp dinner with several sides, light meals with fewer sides. There will also be a-la-carte mac and cheese and pizza for sale. Fish fries will be held at the parish social hall at 18201 23 Mile Road in Macomb.

St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Shelby Township: The church will host fish fries sponsored by the Knights of Columbus on Lenten Fridays starting Feb. 16 and ending Wednesday, March 27, from 4-7 p.m. This year, meals will include a $13 pierogi dinner, in addition to baked or fried fish dinners for $13, and a $7 mac and cheese dinner. Dinners come with several sides, and additional sides for purchase. Dinners will be dine-in, drive-thru or carryout and the events will also feature a 50/50 raffle. Fish fries will be held at the parish at 48115 Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township.