Lents murder suspect’s neighbor ‘still in shock’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Portland police continue searching for a murder suspect considered armed and dangerous, a neighbor in the Lents Neighborhood is grappling with the shocking accusation that the woman next door killed her husband.

The 55-year-old Analiesa Golde is accused of second-degree murder after her husband, 37-year-old Phillip E. Pierce, was discovered with a gunshot wound during a welfare check last Friday.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Judy Ballew, a woman who lives next door to the couple, told KOIN 6 News. “I just hope that’s not really what happened.”

Strangely, Ballew said “everything seemed fine” the last time she saw the two of them, a couple of days before the incident. “Nothing wrong at all.”

Portland police were called for a wellness check on the morning of January 26. When they arrived, the home was locked and police had to force their way inside. They found Pierce shot to death inside his home on Southeast Suncrest Drive.

Ballew said she was in disbelief about the entire incident, saying, “they’re both super sweet people.” She said it was a chaotic scene the day police discovered Pierce’s body.

“It was crazy. Cops everywhere. I couldn’t get on my road. I had to pull, you know, down the road and walk up. They wouldn’t let me drive up.”

Police said Golde may be driving a 2015 burnt orange Toyota 4Runner with an Oregon 501HSB license plate and advised anyone who sees her to immediately call 911.

Ballew described her neighborhood as “fanastic” and full of good people. She said in the few years she’s lived in Lents, nothing like this has ever happened, making it all the more shocking that a murder could have unfolded just next door.

“I can’t even believe it. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” she said. “I tell my husband every day. And I hope we can figure out really what happened.”

Police haven’t made any arrests so far. However, they said anyone with information about Pierce’s death should contact Detective Calvin Goldring (503-823-0256) or Detective Brad Clifton (503-823-0696) and reference case number 24-19762.

