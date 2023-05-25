Lenzing and Karl Mayer Group Adapt Textile Machines for ‘Petroleum-Free’ Knitting

In a move to help reduce the textile industry’s carbon footprint, Lenzing has entered a partnership with a German textile machinery maker to adapt its equipment to handle wood-based specialty fibers like Tencel while it moves away from petroleum-based fibers.

The partner, Karl Mayer Group, has made a strategic plan to switch machines over to handling 100 percent botanic and biodegradable fibers and filament in warp knitting machines in order to help achieve a greener textile value chain.

The move is part of an initiative to ensure the smooth transition of the company’s machines to handling Tencel Lyocell fibers and Tencel Lyocell filament yarn in its fully fashioned flat knitting process and away from fossil fuel-based fibers. The move comes in reaction to increased demand on the part of leading brands and retailers to offer consumers more sustainable fashion products. The planned switch to zero-carbon Tencel focuses particularly on Mayer’s Stoll flat knitting machines.

“Through this partnership with the Karl Mayer Group, we will inspire the textile value chain to take proactive steps towards achieving their climate goals with easier adoption of botanic and biodegradable materials, meeting the needs of brands and consumers who are looking for eco-conscious products,” said Florian Heubrandner, vice president, global textiles business, Lenzing.

Recycled man-made fibers can be used efficiently on Mayer machines. The company continues to work with pioneers in the textile value chain to provide more solutions that have low impact on the environment. But the plans go beyond that.

“We want to expand the range of materials that can be processed to include petroleum-free yarn variants through our cooperation with Lenzing,” said Arno Gärtner, Karl Mayer Group CEO. “In addition to more sustainability, this will open up the potential for new product development.”

The partnership also supports yarn makers and spinners in their continuous development and adaptation of yarn for new textile applications, like weaving fine fabric for underwear. Stoll flat knitting machines have been engineered to decrease material consumption, further reducing the carbon footprint.

