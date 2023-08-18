Leo Kelly, last Iowan charged in Capitol riot, gets 30 months in prison

A Cedar Rapids man who stood on the Senate podium during the attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Leo Kelly, 37, was found guilty in May of seven charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Kelly was arrested weeks after the riot following an interview with a Christian news website the night of the attack in which he admitted to going inside the Senate chamber.

At Kelly's trial, prosecutors showed evidence including a video he recorded of himself climbing to the desk of the Senate president ― at the time Vice President Mike Pence ― and saying he was “send[ing] a message to all the tyrants, communists, and globalists that this is our nation and not theirs.”

In this image from court filings, Leo Kelly, right, can be seen photographing papers on Vice President Mike Pence's desk in the U.S. Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kelly, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison.

Before Kelly's sentencing Friday, prosecutors had asked Judge Royce Lambert for a sentence of 27 months, citing Kelly's "failure to express remorse or acknowledge the seriousness of his conduct." Lambert went further than that, sentencing Kelly to 30 months in prison as well as ordering him to pay $7,000 in fines and restitution.

'The nicest young man at the Capitol'

Kelly's attorneys had asked Lambert for a sentence of home confinement, arguing his conduct was comparable or less culpable to that of other Jan. 6 defendants who received probation.

The sentencing memo filed last week also emphasized Kelly's faith and community involvement, calling him "the nicest young man that was at the Capitol" and noting he was not accused of any violent acts against police or property.

Previously: As first cases resolve, some of Iowa's Jan. 6 riot defendants begin to speak

"He has a very simple life: he works hard and tries at every turn to improve himself, support his family, and be a servant of God. It is of utmost importance to him that this Court understand that he is incredibly saddened about what took place on January 6, 2021," attorneys Kira West and Nicole Cubbage wrote.

All eight Iowans charged for January 6 now sentenced

Kelly, who works as a vice president for his family's wireless internet company, was the last of eight Iowans charged to date in the riot to be sentenced. His prison term ranks fourth behind those of Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny (88 months), Kyle Young of Redfield (86 months) and Doug Jensen of Des Moines (60 months).

More: Who is Doug Jensen? Tracing a QAnon believer's path to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The other four Iowans to be charged and sentenced, all to five months or less in custody, were Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City, Chad Heathcote of Adel and Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar.

More than 1,000 people so far have been charged with taking part in the attack, and prosecutors continue to file new cases, so it is possible additional Iowans could yet be charged.

USA Today contributed to this article.

