'One Day' star Leo Woodall confirms romance with Meghann Fahy

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have (finally!) gone Instagram official.

The former "White Lotus" Season Two stars confirmed their long-rumored romance when they appeared arm-in-arm in a pic Fahy posted Feb. 20 on Instagram.

The image of the couple, shot from behind, shows them walking with their arms wrapped around each other. It comes nearly a year and a half after the two actors were first linked to one another.

Fahy tagged Woodall in the photo and captioned it with three emoji: A happy face, a slice of pizza, and a blue heart.

Woodall, who is currently back in the spotlight as a star of Netflix's "One Day," commented by jokingly asking, "Who is he?!"

Fans loved to see the long-awaited confirmation of the couple's relationship."HARD LAUNCH FINALLY," wrote one.

In Season Two of "The White Lotus," which takes place in Italy, Woodall portrayed Jack, the nephew of a wealthy tourist tasked with whisking away an assistant from her boss.

Though Woodall didn't share much screen time on the HBO murder mystery show with Fahy — who played Daphne, a wife on a couples trip with her husband — their off-screen chemistry was apparent to fans who noted the pair had been photographed together since the Season Two finale aired in December 2022.

Earlier this month, representatives for Woodall and Fahy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Now that we know the rumors about the nature of the pair's relationship are true, let's take a look back at how we got here.

September 2022: Leo Woodall posts photos with Meghann Fahy and ‘White Lotus’ stars

Woodall posted his first pictures with Fahy and his "White Lotus" castmates on Instagram in September 2022. The first Polaroid photo in the carousel shows Woodall and Fahy standing together, while another features Woodall sticking his finger in her mouth. He captioned the photos, "That’s amore."

December 2022: Meghann Fahy posts more pics with Leo Woodall and ‘White Lotus’ cast

Fahy posted her own carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from "The White Lotus" on Instagram in December 2022. In the second photo, Woodall and Fahy pose together in a selfie, and in another photo, Woodall lays down on his back with a camera in hand. The last picture shows him on the streets of Sicily, holding a drink with a cigarette in his mouth.

January 2023: Meghann Fahy is asked about Leo Woodall dating rumors on ‘WWHL’

Fahy appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in January 2023 alongside Theo James, who played her character’s husband, Cameron. During the show, two fans asked Fahy if she was dating Woodall.

“That’s the rumor — that you and the uncle f----er are dating,” Cohen said, referencing the shocking ending of Episode 5 involving Woodall's character Jack and his alleged uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander) who are caught being intimate together.

Fahy put a stop the rumors: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

Cohen said it would be “delicious” if the dating rumors were true, adding, “We would all love it.”

“You would? For you, I’ll say sure,” Fahy replied, leading the audience to roar with applause and James to exclaim, “Woo!”

“Kidding! Because you wanted me to say it so I said it,” she clarified.

Cohen suggested that maybe the pair were friends with benefits, but Fahy shut down the gossip, sternly saying: “We’re friends.”

February 2023: Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall and ‘White Lotus’ cast attend events during awards season

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy (Gilbert Flores / Getty Images)

Woodall and Fahy were spotted together twice alongside their "White Lotus" co-stars in February 2023 — first at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances party, and then again two days later at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony, where their co-star Jennifer Coolidge won outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, and the cast won the coveted outstanding ensemble in a drama series award.

July 2023: Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall pose for a photo in London

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy (Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Woodall and Fahy were seen together again in July 2023 at the South Bank Sky Arts awards in London.

November 2023: Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy are photographed kissing

Woodall and Fahy were spotted walking the streets of New York City in November 2023, sharing a kiss on a rainy day. The photographs were shared by E! News.

January 2024: Leo Woodall embraces Meghann Fahy at an Emmys party

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy (Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

In January 2024, Woodall was photographed with his arms around Fahy's shoulders at the HBO & Max post Emmys reception. Earlier in the night, their co-star Coolidge won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Tanya in "The White Lotus."

February 2024: Meghann Fahy comes along for Leo Woodall’s visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall (RB/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

The pair were most recently seen together in February 2024, when they were photographed outside a Los Angeles studio to film "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Woodall appeared on the Feb. 8 episode, where he spoke about "The White Lotus" and his new TV show, "One Day."

Feb. 20, 2024: The couple finally confirm their relationship

Fans couldn't hide their delight when Woodall and Fahy confirmed the rumors about their romance in a sweet pic Fahy posted Feb. 20 on Instagram.

The photo, shot from behind, showed the former co-stars looking loved up as they walked with their arms wrapped around one another. Fahy captioned the shot with emoji of a happy face, a blue heart and a slice of pizza, with Woodall joking in the comments, "Who is he?!"

"Oh lord if this isn’t the cutest ever," wrote one of Fahy's followers.

“Both WON!" gushed another, while someone else summed up how most all the couple's fans seemed to feel: "Love. To. SEE. IT!"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com