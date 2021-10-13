Leocor Gold Receives Exploration Approval for Roberts Arm Project, Newfoundland, Canada

·4 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc.
Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - October 13, 2021 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “Leocor”) (CNSX:LECR.CN) (OTC:LECR) (FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce it has received exploration approval for its Roberts Arm project, the NW corner of which is located 2 km south of the community of Roberts Arm in Northern Newfoundland, Canada.

Exploration activities consisting of prospecting, geochemical survey, ground geophysics, line cutting, GT Probe holes, RAB holes and fixed wing airborne surveys (LiDAR, UAV) are approved on the Company’s Roberts Arm project.

Leocor’s Roberts Arm Project covers 12 mineral licences for a total of 1706 claims or 42,650 hectares. The project straddles 38 km of the Red Indian Line suture zone and has around 200 km of magnetic high lineaments which are untested gabbro’s many of which are likely to create rheological contrast and open space for gold bearing fluids to collect.

A soil sampling program constituting a planned campaign of approximately 4200 soils is currently underway (see image 3 for current progress). Road accessible soils representing 2718 samples have been collected with the remaining approximately 1500 Helicopter-supported targets to be collected in the coming two weeks.

Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Leocor’s Roberts Arm Project (middle), Newfoundland, Canada

Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Geology and till sampling on and around Roberts Arm, Newfoundland, Canada

Click Image To View Full Size

Image 3: Current soil sampling program at Roberts Arm, Newfoundland, Canada

Leocor Engages InvestorIntel

Leocor Gold also announces it has engaged InvestorIntel (investorintel.com) for a 12-month digital marketing, video, online advertising, and brand awareness marketing campaign. Marketing will consist of online ads, video updates, new release re-distribution, and more. The base cost of the program is $15,500.00 CDN.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor’s Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert’s Arm, Hodge’s Hill, and Leamington, (collectively “Western Exploits”) representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground covering numerous regional geologically favorable corridors conducive to gold mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Paul David Robinson, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Robinson supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, CEO

Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/leocor-gold-receives-exploration-approval-for-roberts-arm-project-newfoundland-canada-696216406

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • The S&P 500 Looks Ready to Drop 8%. Why the Stock Market Is On Shaky Ground.

    Earnings season is about to kick off. If analysts keep lowering profit estimates, the stock market could take a sizable hit. Third-quarter profit estimates for the in aggregate, fell 0.8% between Sept. 3 and Oct. 8, according to DataTrek.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $51.33, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $35.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day.