Leominster man accused of stabbing man in Fitchburg held without bail, DA says

A 36-year-old Leominster man is being held without bail after a stabbing in Fitchburg on Saturday that injured another man, the district attorney said Monday.

Jeremy A. Cruz was charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. Cruz was arraigned on the charges in Fitchburg District Court on Monday.

Judge Christopher LoConto ordered Cruz held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 10 on the charge of armed assault to murder. He also ordered Cruz held on $50,000 bail on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Cruz is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old Fitchburg man shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of 199 Main St., Early said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains hospitalized. His condition was not known on Monday.

Detectives from the Fitchburg Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

