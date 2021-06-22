Leominster man charged with kidnapping after driving to Salisbury

Jun. 22—SALISBURY — A Leominster man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he forced another Leominster man into his car Saturday evening and drove him to town to collect a debt.

Ramon Cotto, 45, of Adams St. was also charged with intimidating a witness and receiving stolen property of less than $1,200.

At Cotto's arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held on $2,500 cash bail.

If Cotto posts bail, he must wear a GPS tracking unit and stay out of Salisbury and away from the other man's home. Cotto is due back in court July 28 for a pretrial hearing.

Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis responded to a fight involving a person being thrown out of a truck Saturday on Atlantic Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

When Davis arrived, the alleged victim was in a police cruiser and Cotto was speaking to another officer. The victim told police that a few hours earlier, Cotto and his son drove to his Leominster home and demanded that he pay Cotto the $1,000 owed him.

When the man said he did not have cash, Cotto took a leaf blower and tools from him. Cotto then demanded the man bring him to his home at Salisbury Beach so he and his family could stay there for the weekend in lieu of payment.

When Cotto pulled into a local gas station after crossing into Salisbury, the other man went inside and asked the cashier to call 911 before returning to the truck. The cashier called 911 and surveillance cameras captured the color and make of Cotto's truck.

When Davis reached Atlantic Avenue, he saw the same truck shown in the video. He then began speaking to the victim.

"I asked what was going on and if he had just been at a gas station," Davis wrote in his report. "He informed me that he was the person who had asked for help at the gas station. He told me about two hours earlier Cotto and his son had shown up at his house in Leominster and demanded he give him $1,000."

The victim told Davis that Cotto had done some work for him and there was a dispute over payment. Cotto told Davis that the victim presented him with a check that bounced so he wanted the man to let him and his family spend the weekend at his beach house.

But before they arrived at the beach house, the victim was able to get out of the truck on Atlantic Avenue and ask that police be called, according to Davis' report.

After arresting Cotto, police checked his truck and found sandals belonging to the victim.

At the police station, Cotto admitted bringing the man to Salisbury to collect a debt but denied kidnapping him.

"Cotto repeatedly mentioned that if he was going to kidnap (the victim) he would have just tied him up," Davis wrote in his report.

A female passenger in the truck, Sharon LeBlanc, 47, also of Leominster, was arrested on a previous warrant and charged with possession of cocaine.

At her arraignment Monday, LeBlanc was ordered held on $250 cash bail. She is due back in court July 20 for a pretrial hearing.