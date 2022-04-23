Leominster police officer struck by vehicle

Police are investigating after a Leominster police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The incident took place on Lancaster St. around 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella confirmed to Boston 25 News that a Leominster police officer was struck.

A Boston 25 News crew was on scene where both Leominster Police and Massachusetts State Police were investigating the incident.

Boston 25 News is working to find out more on this crash, including the condition of the officer involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

