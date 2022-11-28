Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

1
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, was sued on Monday by a woman who said he raped her two decades ago in the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

Cheri Pierson said she had been a cash-strapped single mother who had already given Epstein five massages for $300 each, when the financier arranged in the spring of 2002 for her to massage Black for $300.

She said Black, who was eight inches taller and weighed more than twice as much, without her consent physically overwhelmed her and caused "excruciating pain" in their encounter on the third floor of Epstein's home.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Black, called Pierson's lawsuit "categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money from Mr. Black by threatening to destroy his reputation.... We intend to defeat these baseless claims."

Pierson's lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan seeks unspecified damages from Black for sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and from Epstein's estate for negligence.

Her law firm Wigdor LLP also represents Guzel Ganieva, a former Russian model who in June 2021 sued Black for defamation, saying he falsely claimed she tried to extort him after accusing him of rape.

In a Nov. 19 letter to the Wigdor firm, Estrich said: "Mr. Black never sexually assaulted anyone anywhere at any time." She also said Black may bring defamation claims or seek sanctions if Pierson sued.

Lawyers for Epstein's estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Black is worth $9 billion according to Forbes magazine.

Pierson sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a new law giving sexual assault victims a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers, even if the misconduct occurred long ago and statutes of limitations have expired.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His former associate Ghislaine Maxwell is appealing her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for enabling Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

Pierson said Epstein had introduced her to Black, describing him as someone who could "help" her, implying financial help.

She said that after the alleged rape, Black began calling her, saying he "wanted to talk" and felt "bad."

Pierson said they met at a bar in the St. Regis Hotel where Black gave her $5,000, ostensibly to reduce her credit card debt.

She said he called later and said "I want to see you," and she refused.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Hollow Farm: HamCo coroner seeks DNA to identify more remains from the case

    A killer buried bodies at a Westfield farm more than 20 years ago. Now the coroner is asking for relatives of those believed missing to come forward.

  • If your boss shows this 1 personality trait, it’s more likely that you’ll be happier at work

    Organizations took the fast track to a world dominated by remote technology, which meant that business leaders had to make a more concerted effort to be “human.” COVID had a personal dimension that affected people in so many different ways. No one had the answers, of course, but lending an empathetic ear and facing these challenges together somehow made the world a little safer and more manageable.

  • U.S. warns California cities to prepare for fourth year of drought

    Federal water managers on Monday urged numerous California cities and industrial users to prepare for a fourth dry year, warning of possible "conservation actions" as drought conditions continue despite early rains. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said water storage is near historic lows in the reservoirs it operates in the state, which serve the Central Valley breadbasket as well as the cities of Sacramento and San Francisco. Shasta Reservoir, the state's largest and the capstone of the federal Central Valley Project, is currently at 31% capacity, the agency said.

  • Lotus Type 133 sedan caught testing in China

    Shots of the Lotus Type 133 prototype have emerged on a Chinese forum, giving us a glimpse at what the electric performance sedan will look like.

  • Siemens Healthineers to sell $140 million in medical equipment to Atrium Health

    Siemens Healthineers on Monday announced an agreement to sell more than $140 million dollars of medical equipment to U.S. healthcare provider Atrium Health over the next 10 years in an effort to increase access to care in underserved communities. "It is a method to equip Atrium step by step with the right fleet of technology," Siemens Healthineers Chief Executive Bernd Montag told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a radiology conference in Chicago. The news comes after Siemens Healthineers told shareholders at its fiscal year-end meeting that it will restructure its diagnostic division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting in 2025.

  • Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7 billion loan review

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have begun talks online on a ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, after a media outlet reported that the lender had asked the country to cut its expenses. Under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019 that was topped up with another $1 billion earlier this year. "As part of the 9th review under the EFF, remote discussions continue between IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities over policies to re-prioritize and better target support toward humanitarian and rehabilitation needs," the lender's resident representative, Esther Pérez Ruiz, told Reuters in a statement.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger calls the drive to make streaming profitable a priority

    Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Monday one of his top priorities is to make the company's streaming business profitable. Iger is responsible for Disney's all-in embrace of streaming, and the launch of its marquee service, Disney+, but he acknowledged the measurement of success has changed. "Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start chasing profitability," Iger told a town-hall meeting on the company's Burbank, California, lot, according to a transcript of remarks seen by Reuters.

  • Baby found choked, stabbed and dismembered: FBI offers $10K to find father police say killed her

    Christopher Francisquini is wanted by police in Naugatuck on a charge of murder in connection to the death of his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla.

  • Southern Energy's (CVE:SOU) investors will be pleased with their incredible 317% return over the last three years

    Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick...

  • Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor lets you track connection-related performance issues

    When it comes to performance issues, it’s hard to know where the problem lies. In these cases, there’s a good chance those problems could be related to an internet connection issue. Amazon wants to make it easier to track these kinds of issues on apps running on AWS infrastructure with a new service called Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor.

  • Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

    Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the corruption scheme, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement. The amount retrieved was disbursed to Noor Zuhair Jassim, a businessman who was arrested in connection to the scheme along with officials from the government tax authority for withdrawing funds from a tax deposit account between September 2021 to August 2022.

  • 2.3M people in Houston ordered to boil water

    The city of Houston has ordered more than 2 million residents to boil water after a power outage affecting a purification plant. Houston officials issued the advisory Monday morning after the outage Sunday caused water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant to drop below the minimum allowed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality…

  • Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk accused Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. The action, unconfirmed by Apple, would not be unusual as the company has routinely enforced its rules and previously removed apps such as Gab and Parler.

  • Brazil school shootings: Police say 16-year-old suspect wore swastika pinned to vest during deadly rampage

    Brazilian police say the 16-year-old suspect, whose father is a military police officer, carried out the school shootings while wearing a swastika on his bulletproof vest.

  • Washington Post hires writer to launch climate advice column

    The Washington Post is rolling out a new product it is calling a “climate advice column,” as part of a larger effort to expand its efforts covering climate change. The newspaper announced on Monday it had hired Michael Coren, formerly a deputy editor at Quartz who led the outlet’s climate coverage, as its “Climate Coach,”…

  • Houston Shutters Schools as Power Outages Imperil Water Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Houston’s citywide water outage stemmed from the failure of two electrical transformers at a key treatment complex that prevented officials from turning on backup generators. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe outage that shuttered schools, delayed surgeries and forced some restaurants and other businesses

  • The Housing Market Is Cooling, but Here's Why You Might Still Be Completely Priced Out

    Read on to see how higher mortgage interest rates can have a detrimental impact on your efforts to buy a home, and to learn some ways you can try to bite back if you've got your heart set on becoming a homeowner sooner rather than later. Let's take a look at two home-buying scenarios with two different interest rates. You've gotten your offer accepted on the same $350,000 home, and can put down the same 20% (always a good idea if you can swing it, as you'll avoid having to pay for private mortgage insurance).

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Russia planning new strikes, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

    Zelenskiy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

  • Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest

    Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany. The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players’ gesture on Wednesday, when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband.