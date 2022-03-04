Leon Black Gets Big Loans Against $1.1 Billion Apollo Stock

Ben Stupples
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Leon Black obtained loans against $1.1 billion of his Apollo Global Management Inc. stock, enabling the billionaire to ramp up his personal investments outside of the private equity firm he founded and then stepped down from last year.

Black pledged 16.67 million shares of New York-based Apollo, according to regulatory filings this week, meaning he can borrow without having to sell his stock. The move, a common tactic among billionaires, means he won’t reduce his stake in the company or face tax payments on a sale.

A spokesman for Black declined to comment on the filings.

Black, 70, has never sold a share in the alternative asset manager since it went public in 2011 and maintains a stake worth about $5.6 billion. Over the years he’s received billions of dollars in dividends that he’s reinvested through his family office Elysium Management, which is run by Bradley Wechsler.

Apollo shares traded at $63.46 at 2:37 p.m. in New York, up about 28% over the past year. Analysts are speculating that the company may be included in one of the S&P 500 Index shakeups, the next of which may be announced after markets close Friday.

In addition to his Apollo holdings, Black has built a world class art collection, including Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” and amassed luxury properties in New York and London. His overall fortune is $11.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Black retired as Apollo’s chief executive officer last year after three decades atop one of the world’s most powerful investment firms. It came after a tumultuous period that included a report produced by law firm Dechert that revealed he’d paid the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein $158 million for tax advice.

(Updates with Apollo share price in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.