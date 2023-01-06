2

Leon Cooperman, citing Old Testament parable, says bull market isn't coming 'anytime soon'

The billionaire chairman and founder of Omega Advisors sees a nearly 50% possibility of the S&P 500 falling to the low 3,000 range this year.

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman doesn't think the bull market will come anytime soon and sees only a 5% chance of the S&P 500 rising above 4,400.

“What I said in the last program,” the chairman and founder of family office Omega Advisors told CNBC on Wednesday evening, referring to a prior TV appearance, “is equities were the best house in the financial asset neighborhood, but I didn’t like the neighborhood — and I still don’t like the neighborhood."

The hedge funder, referring to Genesis 41, added: “I felt like a Pharaoh, the Pharaoh had a dream, the dream was interpreted by Joseph, and the dream was we’re going to have seven lean years following seven fat years. So I think anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way.”

Cooperman, 79, attributed his view to financial markets coming off of a "speculative period" in recent years.

The pessimism comes after the worst year for stocks since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008. The S&P 500 tumbled 19.4% in 2022 and the Nasdaq Composite wiped out a third of its value. The Dow fell a comparably modest 9% but still rounded out the end of a three-year winning streak for the major averages.

Four trading days into 2023, the indexes are down on the year.

SPACS, cryptocurrencies, options trading, and “crazy valuations of the would-be FAANGs” – all of which have made a sharp reversal in 2022 after a boom the prior year – were the outcome of those “fat years,” according to the Omega Advisors founder.

“I think we’ve spent a lot of time pulling demand forward, and we gotta straighten that out,” he adding, pointing also to a super tight labor market that has 1.7 job opening for every worker looking, which will be difficult for profit margins.

Cooperman placed the chance of the S&P 500 staying in a range of 3,600 to 4,400 in 2023 at 50%, the likelihood of the index rising above 4,400 at 5%, and the possibility of levels falling into the low 3,000 range at 45%. The index closed at 3,808.10 on Thursday.

BOCA RATON, FL - JANUARY, 24: Leon Cooperman in his home office in Boca Raton, FL on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Cooperman is a hedge fund manager, long-time investor, and founder of Omega Advisors. (Photo by Scott McIntyre/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Leon Cooperman in his home office. (Photo by Scott McIntyre/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In his view, the latter depends on whether the Federal Reserve attempts to achieve its long-term inflation target of 2% rather than settling at 3-4%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual clip of 7.1% in November, the latest reading before December’s report drops next week. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index rose 5.5% the same month.

Cooperman emphasized also that a lack of confidence in the system because of “foolish policies” is even more of a burden than inflation and the Federal Reserve. He noted that price–earnings (P/E) ratios are a function of growth rates, interest rates, and confidence.

“I would basically take the position that we are in a market of stocks rather than the stock market,” Cooperman said. “I expect very little over the next few years.”

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

