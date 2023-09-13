Leon County commissioners approve $316M budget, EMS tax hike in first public hearing

Leon County commissioners approved new tax rates — including a hike in the tax that pays for countywide ambulance service — during their first of two public hearings on their $316 million budget.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the countywide property tax rate at $8.3144 for every $1,000 of assessed value and the Emergency Medical Services property tax at 75 cents per $1,000 of value.

The general tax rate is the same as last year’s, though it’s expected to bring in an additional $16 million in revenue because of rising property values. The EMS tax, which is going up 50%, marks the first increase for the ambulance service since the county launched it in 2003.

Leon County Courthouse

Much of the county’s extra revenue is going toward the Sheriff’s Office pay plan for sworn officers and the Supervisor of Elections, which will conduct the presidential preference primary next year.

After hashing out the budget during spring and summer workshops, commissioners had little to say about their spending plan or the tax rates themselves.

They did, however, go through procedural contortions to pass the budget because of conflicts of interests.

Chairman Nick Maddox declared a conflict because of his job as new CEO of Family Promise of the Big Bend, which provides services for the homeless. Commissioner Rick Minor declared a conflict because of his wife’s consulting work with Whole Child Leon. The county budget includes funding for both nonprofits.

Commissioner Christian Caban noted for the record that he stepped down from the advisory board of the Children’s Home Society, which also gets county funding, and no longer had a perceived conflict of interest. Caban recused himself from a July vote involving the nonprofit.

Commissioners voted 6-0 separately on funding for Family Promise, with Maddox abstaining, and on money for Whole Child, with Minor abstaining. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the overall budget, minus the nonprofits.

Commissioner David O’Keefe suggested that staff include the recusals in future agenda materials. But County Attorney Chasity O’Steen said that it’s up to each commissioner to disclose their conflicts on the record.

“It’s their conflict to announce,” O’Steen said. “It would be presumptuous of staff to build in those recusals into the options in the budget.”

County commissioners will hold their final budget workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

