Leon County deputies, state officials warn 6 Tallahassee operations of illegal gambling

Leon County sheriff's deputies and Florida Gaming Control Commission officers notified six gambling operations on Thursday that they are being watched and advised them to shut down or face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

The staff of the MVM Arcade, across from the Apalachee Parkway, ran out of the back door when L. Carl Herold, the Gaming Commission Director of Law Enforcement, and Leon County Sheriff Deputy Michael Feldman knocked on the door.

A patron playing a video game that awards cash prizes answered the knocks, saw a contingent of six deputies, and commission law enforcement officers, and slipped away, leaving his money on the table.

“The fact that they left tells you they knew in their mind that this wasn’t all legal,” said Herold standing among 84 video gaming machines with names like "Money Ball," "Money Inferno," "Crimson Cash," and "Cha Ching Dynasty."

At the next stop, a storefront without a name farther down the parkway across from the National Cemetery, a knock on a door went unanswered.

A lighted red “open” sign hung above a notice requiring a valid ID to enter at the door. There was a car in the parking lot when law enforcement arrived, but Herold and his officers did not gain entry.

L. Carl Herold, Gaming Control Commission Director of Law Enforcement leaves a letter informing a gambling arcade to shut down or else. The operator slipped out the back door while Herold entered through the front door.

Calls of “hello,” went unanswered.

“Seems like someone doesn’t want to talk to us,” said Feldman.

Herold slipped a notice to shut down or face consequences through double doors.

The notice is the first step to get operators to turn off their slot machines.

Some business owners don't know the gambling machines are illegal

Herold said there are small business owners with one or two machines and are unaware that the machines are illegal.

The Seminole Nation and four South Florida former pari-mutuels have exclusive rights to operate video gaming machines in Florida.

The letters are a quick law enforcement fix that alerts business owners who are unaware the video gaming machines are illegal in Florida and once informed comply with the law.

Eric Carr, the commission's director of external affairs, said in cases where the operators are aware they are breaking the law it takes "a lot of casework to take one of these operations down."

Video gambling is a $36 billion business in the U.S., according to one markety analysis

When the commission distributed 22 letters to adult arcades operators in Charlotte County recently, 20 establishments removed their video machines.

Enforcement efforts against the remaining two are now being escalated, said Carr.

A new commission and focus

The Florida Gambling Committee delivered letters of warning to illegal gambling locations in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Until now, no state agency has been focused on the illegal operation of slot machines.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission was created in 2021 as part of a compact with the Seminole Nation that gives the tribe and four South Florida former pari-mutuels exclusive rights to operate video gaming machines in Florida.

The commission’s first funding appeared in the state budget last July and its relatively new website began to collect consumer complaints about adult arcades.

Herold said the commission intends to shut down establishments that know they are operating outside of the law because they can foster an environment for violent crime.

As an illegal business, gambling arcades typically keep a lot of cash on hand, have ties to organized crime, prostitution, illegal drugs, and are unlikely to call police when targeted by robbers.

In 2019, the Tallahassee Police Department raided and closed six arcades in the wake of two shootings involving patrons.

Those establishments were on the city’s west and south sides. The six notices served Thursday are on the north and east sides.

No consumer protection

The Data Bridge Market Research company reports video gambling is surging in popularity. The company reports in the U.S. $36.7 billion was wagered in 2021 on video games and predicts the machines will collect $54 billion in 2029.

But the lack of regulations leaves customers vulnerable to fraud, addiction and financial ruin, according to the Gaming Control Commission.

“There are no rules. There is no consumer protection. They can refuse to pay your winnings, throw you out and there is nothing you can do,” said Herold, when asked about the complaints.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is warning video arcade gambling parlors to cease operation or face fines of up to $10,000 for each slot machine it has.

At the MVM Arcade cash window, a sign is posted stating the top cash payout is $2,500.

The establishment had 84 machines turned on when Herold visited.

The “88 Fortune” game flashed a video display of “Grand Prize $110,161.06" while Herold answered questions.

Herold left a letter that warned that the shop’s slot machines are illegal, subject to confiscation, and an administrative fine of up to $10,000 per machine.

“We’re just trying to let them know they are on notice and things will be escalated,” said Carr.

The MVM Arcade on Apalachee Parkway had 84 video gaming machines operating when law enforcement visited Thursday, April 27, 2023

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahasse

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Gaming Control Commission notifies six Tallahassee arcades