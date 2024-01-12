Leon County Schools joins lawsuit against social media tech giants for deceptive marketing

The Leon County School Board chose its own lawyers as it joins a class-action lawsuit already filed against several social media companies, alleging they used marketing practices to make their platforms addictive.

"I think this is really important, even if we don't win, that we say out loud that we know that some of these social media sites are targeted at our kids and they cause some chaos," Board Chair Rosanne Wood said during this week's meeting.

The defendants include Meta, whose platforms include Facebook and Instagram; YouTube, owned by Google; as as well as Snapchat and TikTok. The case was brought by the Seattle, Washington public school district, which filed its federal lawsuit last Friday.

"We think this is a good time to get in the suit. As you know, when you get in can (affect) your settlement," director of risk management Tod Stupski told board members.

The lawsuit comes as Florida lawmakers have filed bills to limit minors' access to social media and adult sites. One would require age verification for the sites and restrict social media access for kids under 16. Another requires age verification for adult website viewership.

With a unanimous vote, the board approved a contract with the following firms: Wagstaff & Cartmell, Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, Goza & Honnold, Kirton McConkie and Hand Arendall Harrison Sale.

According to Stupski, the Wagstaff firm currently represents 26 other Florida school districts in the suit and are preferred from their previous work with the district on the class-action lawsuit against Altria Group and Juul, which they joined in 2020 and settled in 2022.

If the district wins or there's a settlement, the contract says the firms collectively will receive a third of any award.

LCS received $87,321 in a settlement from Juul Laboratory Inc., and its parent company, Altria Group after alleging the e-cigarette manufacturer used unfair marketing practices to hook kids on vaping products. After covering legal fees, the district pocketed $59,000 and had full discretion of how the money could be used.

With social media, texting and multiplayer video games, a bullied child never gets a break from negative interactions with other children that may be potentially detrimental or harmful.

Stupski noted that the suits, though similar in language and allegations, are very different. The allegations made in the Altria suit could be proven scientifically and had been brewing for much longer, while the social media lawsuit will take more evidence to prove.

"I think this will be a longer road than Juul and Altria," Stupski said. "(There are) more novel theories and the causation between the alleged deceptive practices by these groups is not as well researched."

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory in May 2023 on social media and youth mental health. The advisory detailed the positive and negative impacts of social media on adolescents and what families can do to address the cons.

"All of us that have worked with students know the damage that some of these social media sites have caused a lot of our students," board member Laurie Lawson Cox said. "Parents, just be aware, make sure you're monitoring what your students are on."

