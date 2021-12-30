Leon County Schools teacher charged with soliciting a minor after thousands of texts found

A Leon County high school teacher was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators say she exchanged thousands of messages — many sexual in nature — with an underage student.

Sophina Webb, 27, of Crawfordville, was charged under the state's Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act. Webb teaches at Lincoln High School, according to records.

She faces 24 counts of soliciting a minor using a computer, a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. She remained in the Leon County Detention Facility in lieu of bail as of Thursday afternoon after a first appearance before a judge.

Earlier that morning, a judge granted the prosecution's motion to seal the case file to protect the student's identity under the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law, a crime victims' bill of rights passed in 2018. Redacted records were made available later Thursday.

A request for comment and information from the school district is pending. Records show Webb has been assigned a public defender; an outgoing message said the Public Defender's office was closed Thursday for the New Year's holiday.

Webb was first arrested Tuesday by Wakulla County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant sent out by the Tallahassee Police Department. She was brought to Leon County on Wednesday.

Investigation was started when mother went through student's phone

TPD's investigation began on Dec. 7, after the student's mother went through her child's phone and realized the teen "was in a relationship with an adult woman who had a husband," according to a police report.

After calling the police, the student's mother and an officer went through some of the messages and photos "of a sexual nature," court records show. After briefly searching through the texts, the officer seized the teen's phone as evidence.

Days later, with the help of the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, TPD officers confiscated Webb's phone, which she had surrendered. The phone had no messages between the two, but showed FaceTime call times and a search for "wipe iphone from icloud," records show.

The teen's phone, however, showed the two exchanged nearly 9,000 text messages between Nov. 9 and Dec. 6 of this year, according to reports. The pair often texted during the school day.

Officers determined there was enough evidence for Webb's arrest and charged her for each day she sent "a message to solicit or entice (the student) to engage in unlawful sexual conduct."

