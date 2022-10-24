Leon County Sheriff’s Office opens investigation after second inmate death in October

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who was transferred from the detention facility to a local hospital Monday morning.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., a 39-year-old male inmate — who has not been identified by LCSO — was taken to the hospital "after being seen by the medical services provider at the Leon County Detention Facility," according to a news alert.

Around 6:00 a.m., the inmate died at the hospital.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there are no signs of foul-play," read the LCSO news alert. "The man's identity is being held pending family notification."

Exactly two weeks prior, LCSO began a death investigation after Christopher James, 45, was found "unresponsive" in his cell by a corrections officer during a routine cell check.

Other inmate death investigations since August 2021

Including the two this month, there have been at least six inmate deaths within the Leon County Detention Facility in the last 18 months.

In all but the latest case, the inmates have been found "unresponsive" in their cells.

In March, James Reed, 54, was brought to the hospital where he was determined deceased after "officers found him unresponsive in his cell."

In early December, Milton Yates, a 35-year-old inmate, was found "unresponsive" in his cell.

Three months earlier, the sheriff's office began an investigation after another inmate, Phyllis Brown, was found unresponsive in her cell.

In August 2021, Liam McCaffrey was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where he later died after a nurse found him "unresponsive," according to a field report obtained by the Democrat.

The Democrat is requesting the cause of death in each of the cases.

