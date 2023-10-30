Leon County Sheriff's Office arrests two suspects in connection to mail thefts

The Leon County Sheriff's office has arrested two suspects in connection with recent mail thefts on Friday, Oct. 27.

Haley Davenport, 25, and Eddie Butler, 47, have been charged with criminal use of personal identification information for 30 or more individuals, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, among other offences. They are both being held at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Davenport and Butler were found around 5 a.m. by an officer who was patrolling the neighborhood off Barrie Avenue. The officer observed the suspects stealing mail from multiple mailboxes.

Through investigation, it was found that Davenport and Butler were concealing stolen mail on their persons and in bags they were carrying. It was also determined that they stole hundreds of packages throughout the night.

"This remains an ongoing investigation which is being investigated by Leon County Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit and the United States Postal Inspection Service," said Angela Green-Sherrod, public information officer for Leon County.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee mail theft suspects arrested in ongoing investigation