Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide as result of domestic violence

Almost a week after beginning a "death investigation" in east Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff's Office has announced that the case is now being investigated as murder-suicide that was a result of domestic violence.

Deputies responded to a request for a welfare check Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of Gateshead Circle off Buck Lake Road and found a man and a woman dead inside the home, according to a LCSO news release.

Penny Lucas, 50, died from an apparent gunshot wound, and her husband, John Lucas Jr., 62, died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the news release.

The case is an active and ongoing investigation.

►If you or someone you know suffers from domestic abuse, call Refuge House's 24/7 hotline at 850-681-2111 or email receptionist@refugehouse.com.

