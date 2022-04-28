Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal wreck on Highway 20; female pedestrian killed

A female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in west Tallahassee Tuesday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call for service near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Smittys Way around 10:15 p.m., said LCSO spokesperson Angela Green.

The scene of a fatal crash that left one pedestrian dead Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Evidence collected by investigators suggests the woman was in the middle of the roadway pushing a shopping cart when she was struck, Green said. The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not arrested, Green added. The incident, however, remains under investigation.

