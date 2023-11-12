Leon deputies arrest man with knife after woman found with multiple stab wounds

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the Leon County Sheriff's Office tended to a woman who was bleeding from stab wounds outside of a residence.

Deputies were called in reference to a stabbing on Saturday at about 9:40 a.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of Alshire Court North off Buck Lake Road in northeast Tallahassee.

"Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female outside the residence, suffering from multiple stab wounds," an LCSO spokesperson wrote in an emailed news release. "The deputies promptly initiated first aid measures, providing crucial assistance until the arrival of Leon County Emergency Medical Services and the Tallahassee Fire Department."

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LCSO said the suspect, Brian Gilmore, was apprehended at the scene by deputies after he was also found outside the residence, holding a knife.

"Deputies successfully disarmed Gilmore and took him into custody without further incident," an LCSO spokesperson wrote.

Gilmore, who was charged with domestic violence - premeditated attempted murder, was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

