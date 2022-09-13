Leon High School student caught with handgun, arrested by LCSO; 3rd gun arrest in 3 weeks

A Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being found with a handgun.

The gun was discovered during a routine search, said Principal Michael Bryan in an email to parents, adding, "No threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure."

Chris Petley, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed the arrest but was unsure if the gun was loaded or if the student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

A request for further information from the Leon County Sheriff's Office is pending.

This is at least the third time a teen has been arrested for bringing a weapon to a Leon County campus in the last month.

Recent on-campus arrests:

On Friday, a Godby High School student was arrested after he was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack.

On Aug. 27, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game between Lincoln and Godby at Gene Cox Stadium.

