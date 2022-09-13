Leon High School student caught with handgun, arrested by LCSO; 3rd gun arrest in 3 weeks
A Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being found with a handgun.
The gun was discovered during a routine search, said Principal Michael Bryan in an email to parents, adding, "No threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure."
Chris Petley, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed the arrest but was unsure if the gun was loaded or if the student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.
A request for further information from the Leon County Sheriff's Office is pending.
This is at least the third time a teen has been arrested for bringing a weapon to a Leon County campus in the last month.
Recent on-campus arrests:
15-year-old student arrested with loaded gun, marijuana at Godby High School
14-year-old arrested after deputy finds him with loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium
Lincoln High School student arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting on Discord
On Friday, a Godby High School student was arrested after he was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack.
On Aug. 27, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game between Lincoln and Godby at Gene Cox Stadium.
'It's breaking them': Amid guns and poverty, Black teens often wind up in survival mode
Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO arrests Leon High School student with handgun