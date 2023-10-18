Leonard Cure: Camden deputies to release body, dash cam of fatal deputy-involved shooting

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it will be releasing video from the deputy-involved shooting where a man was killed on Monday on Interstate 95.

The man killed, 53-year-old Leonard Cure, was exonerated in 2020 after spending 16 years in a Florida prison for a wrongful conviction.

According to the GBI, Cure at first cooperated with the deputy but then assaulted the deputy when he learned he was about to be arrested, WSB-TV reported.

The deputy first tased Cure then shot and killed him.

Cure served 16 years of a life sentence in prison until a conviction review by The Innocence Project in 2020 led to his exoneration in the case of a 2003 drug store robbery.

CCSO said at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it will release the dash camera, body camera, and video of the shooting.

“The video will show the traffic offenses of speeding over 100 mph and Reckless Driving which occurred prior to the body camera video of the Deputy’s encounter with Leonard Cure. Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor, along with District Attorney Keith Higgins of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, and GBI Agents investigating the case decided this morning to make the videos available for public review in an effort to be completely transparent as to what happened, and how the incident escalated to the point of extreme Use of Force,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

