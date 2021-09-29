Leonard Green-Backed Milan Laser Is Said to Plan an IPO

Crystal Tse and Gillian Tan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Milan Laser, the hair-removal company backed by private equity firm Leonard Green, is planning a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is set to be valued at around $1 billion in a potential listing as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are slated to lead the proposed offering, the people said.

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2012 by Shikhar Saxena and Abe Schumacher, Milan Laser sold a majority stake to Leonard Green in 2019, according to the website of Financo, an advisory firm involved in the transaction. Milan Laser operates more than 140 locations in 23 states, its website shows.

Representatives for Leonard Green, Milan Laser, Goldman and Jefferies declined to comment.

European Wax Center Inc., a waxing-services company backed by investment firm General Atlantic, went public in August. The shares have risen 60% since its debut.

(Updates with Leonard Green declining to comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

