Leonard Greene: Like Bernhard Goetz, Marine who put Jordan Neely in chokehold is no hero and should’ve been arrested already

I don’t care that he was a former Marine.

Even if he was the guy that took out Osama bin Laden in his Pakistani hideout, that wouldn’t give him the right to kill a passenger on a New York City subway because he was being obnoxious.

“No one has the right to take the life of another person,” Gov. Hochul said last week about the tragedy.

It’s as simple as that.

And can we please stop dancing around the fact that it was a white man who killed a Black man, Jordan Neely, on Monday as they rode on a Manhattan F train.

Reverse the roles, and Daniel Penny would have been arrested before the next train pulled in.

Neely, who had a history of mental illness, was behaving erratically, making threats and “harassing people,” according to cops and a 911 caller.

In stepped the bad Samaritan, who subdued Neely, choking the life out of him.

The homicide was caught on camera.

But even the Rev. Al Sharpton, the National Action Network president who is never shy about issues involving racism and bigotry, was hesitant to weigh in on the obvious racial overtones of the subway strangulation.

Instead, Sharpton demanded justice for Neely, and urged Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to thoroughly investigate the incident.

“The National Action Network demands the District Attorney and police investigate this horrific incident as a potential case of manslaughter — if not murder,” Sharpton said in a statement.

Sharpton didn’t say it, but he did drop a big hint about the racial implications surrounding the subway incident, and all he needed was two words: Bernhard Goetz.

Nearly 40 years have passed since Goetz first made news, but many New Yorkers remember that subway incident like it happened the other day.

On December 22, 1984, Goetz, an unassuming looking 37-year-old white man, boarded a graffiti-scarred subway car at 14th Street in Manhattan, where he crossed paths with four young Black men whom he feared were trying to rob him.

“Can I have $5?” one of them asked him.

No weapons were brandished. No physical threats were made.

Yes,” Goetz said, according to witnesses. “I have $5 for each of you.”

Then he stood up, pulled an unlicensed silver-plated, snub-nosed .38 Smith & Wesson from the waistband of his jeans and started shooting.

Goetz wounded all four — 19-year-olds Barry Allen, Troy Canty, and Darrell Cabey, and 18-year-old James Ramseur.

Goetz then walked over to one of the fallen young men.

“You don’t look so bad,” he said, then calmly shot him again.

The bullet that hit Cabey severed his spine and left him with brain damage.

The shooting set off a firestorm, with New Yorkers taking sides along predictable racial lines.

Goetz surrendered after nine days on the lam, and was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and several firearms offenses.

A jury found Goetz guilty of only one count of carrying an unlicensed firearm and acquitted him of the remaining charges.

For the firearm offense, he served eight months of a one-year sentence.

It was a miscarriage of justice, but at least he was arrested, which is more than we can say for Penny, who killed a man. Bragg is reportedly weighing criminal charges against Penny.

Goetz, dubbed by the media as the “Subway Vigilante,” was no hero. Neither is Penny, and all the references to his military service won’t change that.

Sure, crime is rampant, and mental illness is escalating, but even the worst cop is probably better than the best vigilante.

A crime was committed. A life was lost. Someone has to be held responsible.

What are we waiting for?

___