Leonard Greene: Hey men, stop fighting your women’s trivial battles

It’s hard to say who’s worse, the woman who needs a man to come to her defense every time someone offends her, or the spineless sap who sprints to her side every time she rings the bell.

Now, Will Smith insisted last week that his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, had nothing to do with him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March.

But what is he supposed to say?

Some Smith supporters said he was right to stick up for his wife after Rock embarrassed her on national TV with a bad joke about her bald head.

But what if it was something less important than Jada’s honor at stake?

What if it were something really trivial, like a bag of potato chips or cold fries from McDonald’s?

There are two men in New York City who would still be alive right now if two women had kept their phones in their pockets.

It’s not a certainty that Brooklyn mom Lisa Fulmore, 40, sicced her son on the mean McDonald’s workers who sold her cold fries last week and allegedly laughed when she tried to exchange them for the ones with the steam rising from them like you see in the commercials.

But she did FaceTime her son during her visit, and before you could say Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Michael Morgan was by his mother’s side defending her French fry honor.

Cops said Morgan, 20, got into a scuffle with fast-food worker Matthew Webb, 23, that spilled outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant.

The fight — which Morgan was already winning — ended when he pulled a gun and shot Webb in the neck after punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground, authorities said.

Webb died several days later.

French fries.

The incident was eerily similar to one last month involving a Harlem bodega worker who clashed with a customer over a bag of potato chips.

Cops said the offended customer speed-dialed her boyfriend, Austin Simon, 34, who went behind the store counter to confront the worker, pushing him around and grabbing him by the throat.

But that senseless saga ended differently when the worker, Jose Alba, 61, grabbed a hidden knife, and stabbed his attacker to death.

Without a doubt, it’s the men — and some boys, even—behind this crazy spate of violence. Their testosterone, their bravado and their need to belong to something have been responsible for the deaths of innocent neighbors, children and grandmothers throughout the city.

But c’mon women. Some of you are really not helping.

If you stash your boyfriend’s gun after he shoots someone in the face, you’re not helping.

If your idea of conflict resolution is, “My man’s comin’ over here, and he’s gonna f---k you up,” you’re not helping.

Morgan, it turns out, was a suspect in another murder for which cops said he confessed. So his mother really didn’t do him any favors with that FaceTime call.

Those calls aren’t good for anybody, not the victim, not the attacker, not the people who have to wash the blood off the sidewalk.

People died after senseless calls about French fries and potato chips.

It could have been worse. They could have dialed 911.