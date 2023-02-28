Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success

Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
·3 min read

Don Lemon is back on the air. He’s opening his mouth to change his feet.

The CNN anchor shamelessly stuck his foot in his mouth when he said that newly-announced Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley — a 51-year-old woman — was already past her prime.

Then he put his other foot in his mouth when he told his viewers and his female co-hosts to “Google” it.

Lemon’s ageism and misogyny were a horribly bungled response to Haley’s senseless suggestion that politicians above the age of 75 take mental competency tests, an obvious swipe at the 80-year-old president of the United States.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said on CNN. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in their 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Then Lemon doubled down.

“If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s.,” Lemon said. “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying Google what the facts are.”

Lemon, 56, was taken off the air for a couple of days, and rightly so. Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.

And a therapy session.

But Lemon needs to be taken to task for committing what may be an even bigger offense — giving Conservatives something to be right about.

Haley, it turns out, probably couldn’t be happier. She couldn’t buy this kind of coverage with a mainstream media discount card.

Haley, a former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina governor, cracked back on Lemon, tweeting a video of his remarks to her 900,000 followers.

“Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job,” Haley tweeted along with the video. “BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Unfortunately, this was not the first time that Lemon said something controversial about women on “CNN This Morning,” which has only been on the air since November.

A month after the show’s debut, Lemon said the U.S. men’s national soccer team should be paid more than the U.S. women even though the women have had far greater international success.

Despite pushback from the same frustrated co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, Lemon continued to push his point.

“But the men’s team makes more money,” he said. “If they make more money, then they should get more money. The men’s team makes more money because people are more interested in the men.”

Last week, Lemon took what amounted to an extended holiday weekend, and returned Wednesday to the “CNN This Morning” anchor desk, where he said nothing about how he insulted his colleagues and every viewer with two X chromosomes.

But first, he had to sit through a round of “training,” which he followed with a tweeted apology.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” he wrote. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

He couldn’t do any worse.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Viral video uses clay to show what happens to a woman's cervix during birth

    Jenny Recotta, a labor and delivery nurse, shares viral video of what happens to a woman's cervix during birth using clay and her pottery wheel.

  • Putin unexpectedly mentions the risk of Russia’s collapse

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the possibility of Russia facing a breakup in the future, with its population to be divided into separate nations, the country's news agency TASS reported on Feb. 26.

  • 4,000-year-old city along Chinese river is a breakthrough for understanding ancient life

    Archaeologists found evidence of a complex and well-planned city.

  • Thailand hosts thousands of US troops for annual 'Cobra Gold' drills

    Thailand and the United States kicked off on Tuesday military exercises involving more than 7,000 personnel and forces from 30 countries, with the annual drills including a component focused on space exercises for the first time. "Cobra Gold", launched in 1982, is one of the world's longest-running multilateral military exercises and the biggest in Southeast Asia, serving as a key platform for Washington to shore up alliances in Asia at a time of increasing competition with China. After the drills were scaled back during the pandemic, nearly 6,000 U.S. troops will take part this year, Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, said, the highest number in a decade.

  • Openly gay MO Republican faces censure vote from Jackson County GOP over marriage amendment

    “If there are people that are hateful towards LGBT people, I think they need to be on record as being hateful. So I’m okay with them using me as an example of their hate,” state Rep. Chris Sander told The Star.

  • Expert sounds alarm on new law that allows minors to change gender without parental consent

    A transgender clinical psychologist expressed concerns about "unexpected consequences" regarding a Spanish law that allows minors as young as 12 to legally change their gender.

  • Public Is Wary of China's Push for Baby Boom

    In China, a country that limits most couples to three children, one province is making a bold pitch to try to get its citizens to procreate: have as many babies as you want, even if you are unmarried. The initiative, which came into effect this month, points to the renewed urgency of China’s efforts to spark a baby boom after its population shrank last year for the first time since a national famine in the 1960s. Other efforts are underway — officials in several cities have urged college student

  • Trans people face 'horrifying' rhetoric at statehouses

    It was pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig's first time testifying before a legislative committee when she spoke to several Arkansas lawmakers in a packed hearing room this month about a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors. Herzig, who is transgender, spoke out against the legislation and told the panel that one of the biggest obstacles trans people face is a lack of empathy. Only a few minutes later, a Republican lawmaker asked her an inappropriate question about her genitalia.

  • Christian and Muslim groups want faith protections added to LGBTQ rights bill

    A bill in Michigan would amend the 1976 state civil act to include protections for LGBTQ people.

  • The GOP is attacking LGBTQ youth through legislation and our children will suffer: Opinion

    94% of LGBTQ youth say recent politics harms their mental health, and just one accepting adult reduces suicide risk by half.

  • South Korean gay couple sees court win as breakthrough for equality

    For So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min, who last week won a landmark Seoul court ruling on national health coverage for gay couples, the tide may finally be turning in their years-long struggle for equal recognition in South Korea for LGBT partnerships. The 32-year-old activists, together since they first met during their national service a decade ago, have regularly posted about their relationship on social media and in public forums, including a wedding ceremony in 2019 that drew some 300 attendees. "The more visible we are and the more we talk about our story, I think the more we can change people's opinions and help other LGBTQ people like us gather up courage," Kim said in an interview in the three-room Seoul apartment he shares with So.

  • Labour plan to give menopausal women right to work from home

    Menopausal women will be given new rights such as being allowed to work from home if they are struggling with symptoms, under Labour plans.

  • Bills would let transgender people seal name-change requests

    A bill in Washington would allow gender expression and identity as reasons to seal, or keep out of the public record, a future petition for a name change.

  • Black women of childbearing age more likely to have high blood pressure, raising pregnancy risks

    Research Highlights: Black women of childbearing age were more than twice as likely to have uncontrolled blood pressure than white women of similar age, putting them at an increased risk of pregnancy-related complications. This disparity in high blood ...

  • Ethan Liebross: What surprised me most when I walked into the jail for Jacksonville youth

    A freelance writer traveling the country makes a stop at the Duval Regional Juvenile Detention Center and shares his surprising observations.

  • Massachusetts ranked as 2023′s 3rd best state for women

    March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate 51% of the population, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States for Women

  • Gay S. Korean couple sees breakthrough for equality

    STORY: For gay couple So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min, the tide might finally be turning in a years-long fight for equal recognition in South Korea for LGBTQ+ couples.The 32-year-old activists won a landmark Seoul court ruling last week, that will allow same-sex couples to claim equal spousal coverage of the national health insurance as heterosexual couples.The pair have been together since they first met during their national service a decade ago, but say their rights as a couple have been limited. “We are not recognized as family by law in South Korea, so we cannot receive registered mail or serve as caregivers as a family member at a hospital on each other’s behalf.”In South Korea, same-sex marriage is not legal and efforts to introduce an anti-discrimination law face backlash from critics.But the Seoul High Court’s verdict has been hailed as a step towards marriage equality by human rights groups.The couple had managed to secure national health insurance coverage for So as a dependent based on his partnership with Kim.But when local media drew attention to the couple's story, authorities backtracked and revoked So's coverage, claiming the approval had been an administrative error.That sparked a two-year legal battle, as So decided to sue the health service. They initially lost in a local administrative court, but prevailed when the Seoul High Court last week changed course and affirmed his right to coverage.“I see this ruling not just as a one-off win but as a sign that we are starting to win. That love has won.”“The ruling comes as a rare step forward at a time when people have been feeling tired of not seeing much progress for quite a while. We are very happy and the LGBT community seems to be in a cheerful mood.”The couple says the country has been slow in making strides for LGBTQ rights due to inaction by politicians. Anti-discrimination bills have been proposed but lawmakers have failed to move forward with legislation despite public support and criticism.“It is a politician's job to make society a more equal and better place to live, not just sit back and wait for society to change.”South Korea's health service said in a statement it would conduct a legal review to decide whether to challenge the latest court decision before the Supreme Court.

  • How To Overcome These 4 Common Financial Challenges Women Face

    Women often face unique financial challenges when it comes to building wealth in the short and long term. These include the gender pay gap, having less money in short- and long-term savings, taking...

  • Posh people playing working-class characters isn’t cultural appropriation – it’s acting

    “How is working-class tourism still OK for posh actors?” asks actress Jessica Barden. “Emma Corrin finished playing Diana [in The Crown] and said they wanted to do a ‘gritty’ independent film in Scotland with an ‘outrageous accent’ and ‘red hair’. I was, like, why are you allowed to talk like this?”

  • Jackson County GOP drops censure of openly gay MO Republican over marriage amendment — for now

    The party is forming a committee to consider potentially censuring state Rep. Chris Sander in the future, Sander told The Star.