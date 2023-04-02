LEONARD GREENE: Prosecutors targeting Trump can do better than hush money payments to a porn star

Unless you’re Yusef Salaam, and you spent years in jail for a crime you didn’t commit, and you still have a justified grudge against the man who led the lynch mob, all this reveling in Donald Trump’s indictment seems a little over the top.

But even Salaam kept it simple — and civil — when news of the indictment spread, issuing a one-word statement about the development.

“Karma,” Salaam said in a statement.

No meme of Trump in prison stripes. No photoshop of Trump in handcuffs. No champagne corks popping like he just won the Super Bowl.

Just a simple message to say that sometimes people get what they have coming to them.

Salaam was one of five Black and Latino teens who were railroaded on charges that they raped a white woman while jogging in Central Park.

It was Trump, long before there was even a trial who led the lynch mob in 1989, taking out full-page ads in newspapers — including the Daily News — calling for the state to reinstall the death penalty in the wake of the attack.

The Central Park Five were exonerated years later, but Salaam and many of his supporters blamed Trump’s ad for helping to create a climate that denied them a fair trial.

“It’s not lost on those of us who were there in 1989 that Donald Trump will likely walk into the same courthouse where the Exonerated 5 were falsely convicted for a crime they did not commit,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, a staunch supporter of Salaam and the others.

“This is the same man who’s now calling for violence when he has to go through the same system. The same man will have to stand up in a courtroom and see first-hand what the criminal justice system is like. All I can say is, what goes around comes around.”

Karma.

Still, the indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for celebration. Neither is it a worthy pursuit of justice.

In the end, we’re still talking about an alleged hush money payment to a pornstar that reportedly happened seven years ago to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter that supposedly took place a decade before that.

Story continues

According to reports, Trump is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities on Tuesday, and the city is braced for ugly, violent protests that the Jan. 6 instigator has encouraged.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’” the former president said in a statement. “But now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

Because I would hate to agree with anything Trump had to say, I find myself siding with another ex office holder who’s not too popular around these parts — Andrew Cuomo.

And while I get the whole idea that no one is above the law, and that there should be equal justice for all, this history making indictment of the former president of the United States just doesn’t feel right.

“Only the Democrats can make Trump look like a victim,” Cuomo said on his podcast. “Only the Democrats can make Trump look sympathetic. Only Democrats can give Trump the high ground.”

When the feds put away Al Capone, they got him on tax evasion charges because they couldn’t do any better.

Between Trump’s election interference in Georgia, his Trump Organization shenanigans in New York and his role in the Capitol Hill uprising, prosecutors can do better than hush payments to a porn star.

Bottom line is this: I don’t really care if Trump goes to jail. I just want him to go away.

This man should never be near the White House again. He already put three people on the U.S. Supreme Court. He shouldn’t get the chance to do it again.

Now that would be a crime.