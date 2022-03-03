Leonard Scarr, ex-Suffern funeral home owner and Warwick resident, sentenced for thefts

A former Rockland County funeral home owner has been sentenced to two to six years in prison and must also pay back thousands of dollars for stealing down payments from clients.

Leonard Scarr had been accused of stealing about $500,000 from 88 people in his role as the third-generation owner of Scarr Funeral Home in the village of Suffern, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office said.

Scarr pleaded guilty in the case last year and the 54-year-old was sentenced Wednesday by Rockland County Court Judge Larry Schwartz. Three victims spoke in court Wednesday, officials said, and 32 other victims previously provided written statements about the impact of the fraud.

The former Scarr Funeral Home in Suffern.

Leonard Scarr: Former Suffern funeral home owner pleads guilty to thefts

Scarr Funeral Home: Judge freezes sale to ensure victims get repaid

Crime: Leonard Scarr hit with more charges in Suffern funeral home fraud

Scarr, a longtime resident of Warwick in Orange County, has been in custody at the Rockland County Jail since September as he started to work off his sentence.

"He voluntarily went in so that at least he would be getting credit off of the proposed sentence that had been indicated when we took the plea," Scarr's lawyer, Gerard Damiani, said Thursday. "At the same time it gave him the ability to have his family visit him here."

Speaking about Scarr's crimes last year, Damiani said then that Scarr was hit with financial challenges.

Scarr's funeral home had been operating since 1920 and had been run by his father, Leonard A. Scarr, who was Suffern's mayor from 1985 to 1989. The younger Scarr then took over ownership, but was not a licensed director who could handle the bodies.

Scarr was arrested by Ramapo police in August 2020 after a funeral home client made a complaint. The investigation then revealed dozens of more victims, and he was indicted on more than 100 felony charges.

Scarr pleaded guilty in July 2021 to third-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies, and admitted stealing more than $3,000 from two clients who had set up pre-paid burial accounts with him.

Story continues

For one client, who is still alive, he forged a death certificate in the victim's name to withdraw money from the bank that was holding the burial escrow account and used that money for personal expenses, officials said.

For a second victim, Scarr never deposited that client's money into a required account, instead using the money for personal use, officials said.

Authorities sought restitution for the victims, and in 2021 Scarr sold the funeral home, which is now Edwards Funeral Chapel. About $540,000 was set aside to pay back the victims, officials said, and as of Wednesday 15 victims had been refunded a total of $59,582.56, with $36,045.62 still due to nine victims.

The remaining 64 victims chose to have Edwards Funeral Chapel honor the contracts they had signed with Scarr Funeral Home to ensure their services will be honored, officials said.

Michael Dugandzic and Melissa Robustello prosecuted the case.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Leonard Scarr sentenced for stealing from funeral home clients