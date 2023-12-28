Leonard Singer 'cared deeply for Ramsey and constituents'

Leonard Singer was an MHK for Ramsey for a total of 11 years

Former MHK and MLC Leonard Singer was a "committed local and national politician who cared deeply for Ramsey and his constituents", the chief minister has said.

Mr Singer's death at the age of 80 was announced on Wednesday.

Paying tribute, Alfred Cannan said his former colleague's "contribution will be missed".

In a statement, Mr Singer's family said while he was a pharmacist by trade, "politics was his passion".

They added that the "avid" Manchester United fan, who had five children and five grandchildren, "loved the town of Ramsey" and was known for his "dedication" to its community.

'Subtle humour'

Mr Singer represented Ramsey in the House of Keys for a total of 11 years, coupled with a three-year spell in the Legislative Council.

He was also elected to Ramsey Commissioners three times, most recently in 2021.

As well as his passion for politics and football, his family said he was a keen musician and composer and would always contribute to the annual Holocaust memorial service.

Mr Cannan said Mr Singer was "a committed local and national politician who cared deeply for Ramsey and his constituents" and a "strong supporter of Ramsey Cottage Hospital", adding: "His contribution will be missed [and] my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

A representative for the League of Friends of Ramsey Cottage Hospital, of which Mr Singer was chairman for more than 25 years, said his "leadership and subtle humour" would be "very much missed at meetings".

They added that he had "always striven to improve facilities at the hospital" and was "instrumental in fighting against reductions in the service levels".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk