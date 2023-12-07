Leonardo DiCaprio is in Miami and Baseling like a boss with a baseball cap and face mask

The baseball cap. The mask. The black hoodie.

Yep. You know who is here.

We’re talking, of course, about Art Basel veteran Leonardo DiCaprio.

The “Titanic” star was seen strolling around the Miami Beach Convention Center in his signature incognito getup on Wednesday during a VIP preview.

Paparazzi pictures show the 49-year-old L.A. naive walking around the massive expo with a group, holding his phone, deep in concentration.

Not that we’re jaded or anything, but seeing DiCaprio is nothing new around these parts. The Oscar winner, who has an extensive art collection, has been coming to Basel for years. Since the pandemic, though, the actor has become a tad harder to spot thanks to the face mask he favors in public settings.

The heartthrob usually manages to mix business with pleasure on his trips south. By day he’ll haggle over pricey works (like Basquiat’s “Wire” in 2017) and by night, he’ll usually hit up our famous nightlife, usually with a few models in tow.

Because he’s not a big Instagram person, we have no idea what he’s up to, so we have to rely on his fans, casual bystanders and gossip lovers to track his comings and goings for us.

We are going to keep an eye on his current galpal’s socials, though. Apparently, Vittoria Ceretti is still in the picture, attending the movie star’s birthday party in Beverly Hills last month.

Ceretti’s Stories show a bunch of pictures of abstract paintings as well as an “Alien” like metallic sculpture, so it appears as if the 25-year-old Italian model is along, too.

So DiCaprio probably won’t be up to his usual lothario tricks on this pilgrimage — he’s in his girlfriend era, so to speak.